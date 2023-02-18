Derry City fans travelled in their numbers to support Ruaidhri Higgins’ Candy Stripes on the opening night of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division campaign at Richmond Park.

Almost 5,000 supporters packed into the Inchicore venue including a large contingent of away fans who made the long trek south on a wintry Friday night.

It was cold and wet at the Emmet Road venue but the weather conditions didn’t deter the Brandywell Faithful from backing their troops who were unfortunate not to see out the game and take a precious victory back up the road.

Jordan McEneff gave City a first half lead they richly deserved and it could and should’ve been more but for a fine save by young St Pat’s keeper David Odumosu who denied Ryan Graydon when clean through on goal and Lee Desmond who headed Ollie O’Neill’s goalbound lob away from danger when his keeper was in no man’s land.

City attempted to close out the match and were managing well until Desmond poked home at the near post from a corner kick in the final minute.

It was a heartbreaking end to the game for the travelling support but they will have taken great encouragement considering St Pat’s will be expected to be right in the mix at the top end of the table once again this season.

On reflection, a share of the spoils at a tough venue on the opening night might prove a valuable one at the end of the season.

Were you at Richmond Park last night? Check out our fans’ photographs and feel free to tag and share if you recognise anyone.

1 . Derry City fans on the march Derry City fans getting into the mood on the Richmond Park terraces at half-time. Photo: Luke McCallion

2 . Derry City fans on the march Derry City fans refuelling at the chip van at Richmond Park. Photo: Luke McCallion

3 . Derry City fans on the march PITSTOP . . . These Derry City fans make a stop for some refreshments on their way to Dublin. Photo: Luke McCallion

4 . Derry City fans on the march All smiles for the camera as these Derry City fans enjoy their first away trip of the season. Photo: Luke McCallion