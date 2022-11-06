16 Pictures: Derry City fans leave good luck message to team ahead of Extra.ie FAI Cup Final
Derry City supporters visited O’Neills Sportswear Superstore on Saturday morning to leave special good luck video messages ahead of next Sunday’s Extra.ie FAI Cup Final, against Shelbourne.
By Kevin McLaughlin
4 minutes ago
The Candy Stripes travel to the Aviva Stadium for next weekend’s showdown with a large travelling support expected to make the trip.
There are 25,000 tickets sold already for the final, so a fantastic atmosphere is expected.
Derry Journal photographer George Sweeney made the trip to O’Neills Shop in Waterloo Place on Saturday morning, to capture some of the fans who left good luck messages for Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side.
