Rebecca Lynch, aged 9, records a good luck video message for the Derry City team, at O’Neill’s Sports store, ahead of their Extra.ie FAI Cup final against Shelbourne, which takes place at the Aviva Stadium, on Sunday, November 13th. DER2244GS – 104

16 Pictures: Derry City fans leave good luck message to team ahead of Extra.ie FAI Cup Final

Derry City supporters visited O’Neills Sportswear Superstore on Saturday morning to leave special good luck video messages ahead of next Sunday’s Extra.ie FAI Cup Final, against Shelbourne.

By Kevin McLaughlin
4 minutes ago

The Candy Stripes travel to the Aviva Stadium for next weekend’s showdown with a large travelling support expected to make the trip.

There are 25,000 tickets sold already for the final, so a fantastic atmosphere is expected.

Derry Journal photographer George Sweeney made the trip to O’Neills Shop in Waterloo Place on Saturday morning, to capture some of the fans who left good luck messages for Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side.

1. Derry City Fans Good Luck Message

Bobby McCormack, aged 8, records a good luck video message for the Derry City team at O’Neill’s Sports store ahead of their Extra.ie FAI Cup final against Shelbourne. DER2244GS – 108

Photo: George Sweeney

2. Derry City Fans Good Luck Message

Two year old Cai Cairns and Michael Barr record a good luck video message for the Derry City team at O’Neill’s Sports store ahead of their FAI Cup final against Shelbourne. DER2244GS – 106

Photo: George Sweeney

3. Derry City Fans Good Luck Message

Super fan Ronan McDaid records a good luck video message for the Derry City team, at O’Neill’s Sports store, ahead of their Extra.ie FAI Cup final against Shelbourne. DER2244GS – 05

Photo: George Sweeney

4. Derry City Fans Good Luck Message

Derry City fan Darragh Hutton records a good luck video message for the Candystripes, at O’Neill’s Sports store, ahead of their Extra.ie FAI Cup final against Shelbourne. DER2244GS – 101

Photo: George Sweeney

Candy StripesRuaidhri Higgins
