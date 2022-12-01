News you can trust since 1772
Derry City players Ciaran Coll and Jamie McGonigle get a guard of honour as they arrive at Oakgrove Integrated College with the FAI Cup.

16 Pictures from Derry City's FAI Cup visit to Oakgrove Integrated College

Derry City pair Jamie McGonigle and Ciaran Coll brought the Extra.ie FAI Cup trophy during a recent visit to Oakgrove Integrated College.

By Kevin McLaughlin
4 minutes ago

Photographer Jim McCafferty joined the City duo and took some pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise anyone . . .

1. Derry City bring FAI Cup to Oakgrove Integrated College

Mr. John Harkin, Acting Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College pictured welcoming Derry City players Ciaran Coll and Jamie McGonigle to the school on Thursday with the FAI Cup.

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

2. Derry City bring FAI Cup to Oakgrove Integrated College

Oakgrove College students taking part in a Q&A session with Derry City players Ciaran Coll and Jamie McGonigle.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

3. Derry City bring FAI Cup to Oakgrove Integrated College

Derry City’s Jamie McGonigle signing autographs for students at Oakgrove Integrated College.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

4. Derry City bring FAI Cup to Oakgrove Integrated College Jim McCafferty

Derry City’s Ciaran Coll signing autographs for students at Oakgrove Integrated College.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

