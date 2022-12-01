Derry City pair Jamie McGonigle and Ciaran Coll brought the Extra.ie FAI Cup trophy during a recent visit to Oakgrove Integrated College.
Photographer Jim McCafferty joined the City duo and took some pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise anyone . . .
1. Derry City bring FAI Cup to Oakgrove Integrated College
Mr. John Harkin, Acting Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College pictured welcoming Derry City players Ciaran Coll and Jamie McGonigle to the school on Thursday with the FAI Cup.
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
Oakgrove College students taking part in a Q&A session with Derry City players Ciaran Coll and Jamie McGonigle.
Photo: Jim McCafferty
Derry City’s Jamie McGonigle signing autographs for students at Oakgrove Integrated College.
Photo: Jim McCafferty
Derry City’s Ciaran Coll signing autographs for students at Oakgrove Integrated College.
Photo: Jim McCafferty