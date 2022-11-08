News you can trust since 1772
Brendan Deane and his nephew making their way to the FAI Cup Final in 1994 against Shelbourne. Photos by Hugh Gallagher

17 brilliant images of Derry City fans enjoying FAI Cup Finals day with Hugh Gallagher

A blast from the past as Derry photographer and writer Hugh Gallagher shares some of his fantastic photos of Derry City fans and players from the Candy Stripes' two FAI Cup Final clashes against old rivals Shelbourne almost 30 years on. His collection of gems also include some snaps from the club’s 2002 cup win over Shamrock Rovers 20 years ago this month.

By Simon Collins
36 minutes ago

(Please note these photos are not for sale and are shared with the kind permission of Hugh Gallagher).

Derry City's Irish League and Irish Cup winners Joe Wilson and Jimbo Crossan get ready to watch the FAI Cup Final in Dublin. Photos by Hugh Gallagher

Stuard Gauld who scored what proved to be the winning penalty against Shelbourne in the 1995 FAI Cup Final. Photo by Hugh Gallagher

'Our Mucker' meets Derry City squad. Photos by Hugh Gallagher

Seamus O'Donnell, staunch Derry City fan ahead of the cup final. Photos by Hugh Gallagher

