17 brilliant images of Derry City fans enjoying FAI Cup Finals day with Hugh Gallagher
A blast from the past as Derry photographer and writer Hugh Gallagher shares some of his fantastic photos of Derry City fans and players from the Candy Stripes' two FAI Cup Final clashes against old rivals Shelbourne almost 30 years on. His collection of gems also include some snaps from the club’s 2002 cup win over Shamrock Rovers 20 years ago this month.
By Simon Collins
36 minutes ago
(Please note these photos are not for sale and are shared with the kind permission of Hugh Gallagher).
Page 1 of 4