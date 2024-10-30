Pupils from Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir pictured with Derry City’s Ciaran Coll and Pat Hoban during their visit to the school on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
Pupils from Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir pictured with Derry City’s Ciaran Coll and Pat Hoban during their visit to the school on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

17 PHOTOS: Derry City stars visit Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir

By Michael Wilson
Published 30th Oct 2024, 21:24 BST
Putting last week’s league disappointment behind them, Derry City stars Pat Hoban and Ciaran Coll were special guests at Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir on Monday as the club build up to the forthcoming FAI Cup Final.

The Candy Stripes are still aiming to make it a winning end to the season by lifting the coveted silverware at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin against Drogheda United and staff and pupils at Eadain Mhoir showed they would be right behind Ruaidhri Higgins’ troops with a special Derry City day. Check it out…..

Derry City striker Pat Hoban signs a shirt for Múinteoir Antoin de Brún during a visit to Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Derry City striker Pat Hoban signs a shirt for Múinteoir Antoin de Brún during a visit to Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Derry City striker Pat Hoban signs a shirt for Múinteoir Antoin de Brún during a visit to Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Múinteoir Alicia, Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir, pictured with Derry City’s Pat Hoban and Ciaran Coll during their visit to the school on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Múinteoir Alicia, Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir, pictured with Derry City’s Pat Hoban and Ciaran Coll during their visit to the school on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Múinteoir Alicia, Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir, pictured with Derry City’s Pat Hoban and Ciaran Coll during their visit to the school on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Staff from Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir, pictured with Derry City’s Ciaran Coll and Pat Hoban during their visit to the school on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Staff from Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir, pictured with Derry City’s Ciaran Coll and Pat Hoban during their visit to the school on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Staff from Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir, pictured with Derry City’s Ciaran Coll and Pat Hoban during their visit to the school on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Faolán and Lorcán,from Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir, pictured with Derry City’s Ciaran Coll and Pat Hoban during their visit to the school on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Faolán and Lorcán,from Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir, pictured with Derry City’s Ciaran Coll and Pat Hoban during their visit to the school on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Faolán and Lorcán,from Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir, pictured with Derry City’s Ciaran Coll and Pat Hoban during their visit to the school on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Ciaran CollCandy StripesRuaidhri Higgins
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice