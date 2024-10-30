The Candy Stripes are still aiming to make it a winning end to the season by lifting the coveted silverware at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin against Drogheda United and staff and pupils at Eadain Mhoir showed they would be right behind Ruaidhri Higgins’ troops with a special Derry City day. Check it out…..
1. Derry City striker Pat Hoban signs a shirt for Múinteoir Antoin de Brún during a visit to Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
Derry City striker Pat Hoban signs a shirt for Múinteoir Antoin de Brún during a visit to Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Múinteoir Alicia, Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir, pictured with Derry City’s Pat Hoban and Ciaran Coll during their visit to the school on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
Múinteoir Alicia, Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir, pictured with Derry City’s Pat Hoban and Ciaran Coll during their visit to the school on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Staff from Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir, pictured with Derry City’s Ciaran Coll and Pat Hoban during their visit to the school on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
Staff from Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir, pictured with Derry City’s Ciaran Coll and Pat Hoban during their visit to the school on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Faolán and Lorcán,from Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir, pictured with Derry City’s Ciaran Coll and Pat Hoban during their visit to the school on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
Faolán and Lorcán,from Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir, pictured with Derry City’s Ciaran Coll and Pat Hoban during their visit to the school on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney