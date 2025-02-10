Louis O'Callaghan (Newell Academy), Eoin Fleming (Newell), Lewis Morin (Top of the Hill Celtic), Evan Jennings (Foyle Harps) and Cal Tabb (Don Bosco) picked up the various ‘Player of The Year’ awards on another excellent night for youth football in the city and wider north west. Photographer Jim McCafferty was there to capture the award winners so why not check out a few of Jim’s pics from an enjoyable evening….
1. Newbuildings United, winners of the D&D Youth FA's u-12 League Championship and Winter Cup, pictured at Friday night's awards in the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry. Included are Joan Gallagher and Geraldine O'Doherty, Derry Credit Union. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. Eglinton Eagles, winners of the D&D Youth FA's u-13 Dinny Cassidy Cup pictured at Friday night's awards in the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry. Included are Kerri Pyne and Charlene Morrow, Derry Credit Union. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
3. Newell Academy FC, winners of the D&D Youth FA's u-12 Summer Cup, Winter Cup and League Championship pictured at Friday night's awards in the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry. Included are Charlene Morrow and Kerri Pyne, Derry Credit Union. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. Strabane Athletic, winners of the D&D Youth FA's u-12 Summer Cup at Friday night's awards in the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry. Included are Joan Gallagher and Geraldine O'Doherty, Derry Credit Union, main sponsors. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
