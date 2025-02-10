A packed house at the third and final D&D Youth Awards at the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry on Friday night last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)placeholder image
17 PHOTOS: Final night of D&D Youth FA annual awards at Waterfoot Hotel

By Michael Wilson
Published 10th Feb 2025, 16:07 BST
Derry’s Waterfoot Hotel was the superb setting for the third night of the Derry & District Youth FA’s annual awards.

Louis O'Callaghan (Newell Academy), Eoin Fleming (Newell), Lewis Morin (Top of the Hill Celtic), Evan Jennings (Foyle Harps) and Cal Tabb (Don Bosco) picked up the various ‘Player of The Year’ awards on another excellent night for youth football in the city and wider north west. Photographer Jim McCafferty was there to capture the award winners so why not check out a few of Jim’s pics from an enjoyable evening….

Newbuildings United, winners of the D&D Youth FA's U12 League Championship and Winter Cup, pictured at Friday night's awards in the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry. Included are Joan Gallagher and Geraldine O'Doherty, Derry Credit Union. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Eglinton Eagles, winners of the D&D Youth FA's U13 Dinny Cassidy Cup pictured at Friday night's awards in the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry. Included are Kerri Pyne and Charlene Morrow, Derry Credit Union. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Newell Academy FC, winners of the D&D Youth FAs u-12 Summer Cup, Winter Cup and League Championship pictured at Friday night's awards in the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry. Included are Charlene Morrow and Kerri Pyne, Derry Credit Union. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Strabane Athletic, winners of the D&D Youth FA's U12 Summer Cup at Friday night's awards in the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry. Included are Joan Gallagher and Geraldine O'Doherty, Derry Credit Union, main sponsors. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

