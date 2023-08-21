17 PHOTOS: Ryan McBride Memorial Cup at Feile 23

The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium was awash with smiling young footballers last week for the Ryan Bride Memorial Cup, part of the Feile 23, with Maiden City Soccer claiming the coveted trophy after a great day!
There were some great games for the big crowd to enjoy and Jim McCafferty Photography was there to capture the action. Check out some of the day’s defining images . . .
1. Tournament organiser Mo Mahon pictured with his daughter Harper at Wednesday's tournament.
2. Club players of the tournament in the Ryan McBride Soccer Tournament played at the Brandywell on Wednesday as part of Feile 23. Included at back are Siounin McBride, Ryan's sister, Lexie McBride, his dad and Colleen McCay, Ryan's sister. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)
Mayor of Derry City & Strabane, Colr Patricia Logue, hands out medla at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photo: Jim McCafferty
4. Organisers, Feile officials, coaches and referees pictured at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Wednesday for the youth tournament held in honour of the late Derry City player. The event is part of Feile 23. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)
