18 colourful photos as thousands of youth footballers gather in Derry for Foyle Cup parade

By Simon Collins
Published 15th Jul 2024, 13:17 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 13:17 BST
Thousands of young footballers marched through the streets of Derry as part of the O’Neills Foyle Cup parade which officially kicks-off the 2024 tournament.

The parade has become an iconic part of the prestigious tournament as the competing teams, players, coaches and family members set off from Ulster University's Magee Campus and made their way towards Guildhall Square via Northland Road, Great James Street and Strand Road for an official welcome by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Lillian Seenoi-Barr and Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Ciaran McQuillan.

This year’s event will see over 740 teams participating in the largest ever tournament over the six days at 40 different venues across the North West.

Over the week-long tournament there will be a mouth-watering 2,932 matches involving under-8 up to under-19 in boys, girls and a sports with disability category with teams represented from across Ireland, UK, Europe, and the United States.

Photographer George Sweeney was on hand this morning to capture some fantastic photographs as the parade made its way through the town.

The 2024 Foyle Cup parade makes its way along Northland Road, towards Guildhall Square, on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

The 2024 Foyle Cup parade makes its way along Northland Road, towards Guildhall Square, on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

