The parade has become an iconic part of the prestigious tournament as the competing teams, players, coaches and family members set off from Ulster University's Magee Campus and made their way towards Guildhall Square via Northland Road, Great James Street and Strand Road for an official welcome by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Lillian Seenoi-Barr and Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Ciaran McQuillan.

This year’s event will see over 740 teams participating in the largest ever tournament over the six days at 40 different venues across the North West.

Over the week-long tournament there will be a mouth-watering 2,932 matches involving under-8 up to under-19 in boys, girls and a sports with disability category with teams represented from across Ireland, UK, Europe, and the United States.

Photographer George Sweeney was on hand this morning to capture some fantastic photographs as the parade made its way through the town.

