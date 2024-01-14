News you can trust since 1772
PLAYER OF THE YEAR. . . .The Mayor, Patricia Logue pictured presenting player of the year awards to, from left, Niamh McDaid, Phoenix Swifts (u-14); Lucy Blair, Maiden City Soccer (u-10) and Lara Logue, Sion Swifts (u-12) at Saturday night's awards in the City Hotel.
18 fabulous photos of Derry & District Youth FA Ladies award winners

Derry & District Youth F.A. Ladies footballers turned out in force for the annual prizegiving evening held at City Hotel to honour the achievements of teams and players after a fantastic 2023 campaign.
By Simon Collins
Published 14th Jan 2024, 18:36 GMT

Special guest of honour at the event was former Northern Ireland Ladies manager and Head of Women’s Elite Performance coach with IFA, Mr. Alfie Wylie.

Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, Cllr Patricia Logue was also in attendance as some of the best young talent in the district were recognised and presented with awards in front of their peers.

Photographer JIM McCAFFERTY attended the event and took some fantastic snaps for the ‘Journal’. Recognise anyone?

Mr. Alfie Wylie, special guest, presenting Phoenix Swifts u-14s with their League Trophy at the D&D Annual Ladies Awards at the City Hotel on Saturday night. The team were also runners up in the Summer Cup. Included are coaches Christy McGeehan, Ben Jackson and Paul Doran. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Mr. Alfie Wylie, special guest, presenting Phoenix Swifts u-14s with their League Trophy at the D&D Annual Ladies Awards at the City Hotel on Saturday night. The team were also runners up in the Summer Cup. Included are coaches Christy McGeehan, Ben Jackson and Paul Doran. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue welcoming Mr. Alfie Wylie, special guest, to the D&D Annual Ladies awards on Saturday night at the City Hotel, Derry. On left is the Mayor's husband, James.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue welcoming Mr. Alfie Wylie, special guest, to the D&D Annual Ladies awards on Saturday night at the City Hotel, Derry. On left is the Mayor's husband, James. Photo: Jim McCafferty

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured with Don Boscos u-12s, runners up in the Winter Cup. Included are coaches Aaron Starrs and Marty Mooney.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured with Don Boscos u-12s, runners up in the Winter Cup. Included are coaches Aaron Starrs and Marty Mooney. Photo: JmcCafferty

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue presenting the Winter Cup to Sion Swifts Flames u-12s.. Included are coaches Mark Patton and Gerard Tourish.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue presenting the Winter Cup to Sion Swifts Flames u-12s.. Included are coaches Mark Patton and Gerard Tourish. Photo: J McCafferty

