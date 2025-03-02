It proved a memorable occasion last Sunday which began with a fun day for the kids with face painting a bouncy castle and various other activities before Derry City Legends arrived.

Current Derry City players Adam O’Reilly and Hayden Cann were also in attendance to sign autographs and pose for photographs as part of the fundraiser organised by the recently founded Ballymac Celtic FC.

Our photographer George Sweeney was there on the day to capture these fantastic photographs.

1 . Ballymac Celtic Fun Day Caihar and Daithí pictured with Derry City players Adam O’Reilly and Hayden Cann at the Ballymac Celtic Fun Day in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

