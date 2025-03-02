Group pictured with Derry City players Adam O’Reilly and Hayden Cann at the Ballymac Celtic Fun Day in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue. Photograph: George Sweeney.Group pictured with Derry City players Adam O’Reilly and Hayden Cann at the Ballymac Celtic Fun Day in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue. Photograph: George Sweeney.
19 brilliant photographs from Ballymac Celtic fun day as Derry City Legends visit for charity match

By Simon Collins
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 21:06 BST
Updated 2nd Mar 2025, 21:08 BST
DERRY City Legends rolled back the years when lining out against local junior football outfit Ballymac Celtic in a charity match in aid of Foyle Search & Rescue.

It proved a memorable occasion last Sunday which began with a fun day for the kids with face painting a bouncy castle and various other activities before Derry City Legends arrived.

Current Derry City players Adam O’Reilly and Hayden Cann were also in attendance to sign autographs and pose for photographs as part of the fundraiser organised by the recently founded Ballymac Celtic FC.

Our photographer George Sweeney was there on the day to capture these fantastic photographs.

Caihar and Daithí pictured with Derry City players Adam O’Reilly and Hayden Cann at the Ballymac Celtic Fun Day in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue. Photograph: George Sweeney

1. Ballymac Celtic Fun Day

Caihar and Daithí pictured with Derry City players Adam O'Reilly and Hayden Cann at the Ballymac Celtic Fun Day in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue. Photograph: George Sweeney

Harry and Ethan pictured with Derry City players Hayden Cann and Adam O’Reilly at the Ballymac Celtic Fun Day in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue. Photograph: George Sweeney

2. Ballymac Celtic Fun Day

Harry and Ethan pictured with Derry City players Hayden Cann and Adam O'Reilly at the Ballymac Celtic Fun Day in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue. Photograph: George Sweeney

Nine-year-old Deaglan Martin pictured with Derry City player Adam O’Reilly at the Ballymac Celtic Fun Day in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue. Photograph: George Sweeney.

3. Ballymac Celtic Fun Day

Nine-year-old Deaglan Martin pictured with Derry City player Adam O'Reilly at the Ballymac Celtic Fun Day in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue. Photograph: George Sweeney.

Young fans pictured with Derry City player Adam O’Reilly at the Ballymac Celtic Fun Day in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue. Photograph: George Sweeney.

4. Ballymac Celtic Fun Day

Young fans pictured with Derry City player Adam O'Reilly at the Ballymac Celtic Fun Day in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue. Photograph: George Sweeney.

