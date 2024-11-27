The primary schools from across the city included Holy Child, St. John’s, Chapel Road, Sacred Heart, Rosemount and St. Anne’s and over 150 boys enjoyed the two hours event when they were also given a tour of the school’s facilities.

Stephen Parkhouse, the Manchester United High School Partnership Officer who organised Friday’s event said he was delighted with the turnout and felt all the pupils enjoyed the sporting experience as well as getting to see what St. Joseph’s had to offer.

Stephen added: “As part of my role here in St. Joseph’s I engage with the local primary schools. That means going out to the schools and delivering sports to the students.

“Today was an opportunity to show the boys the amazing facilities here at St. Joseph’s Boys school while also getting a feeling of the school and what it offers, as next year all these boys will be transitioning from primary to secondary school.”

Speaking at Friday’s event, St. Joseph’s PE teacher, Emmett McGinty endorsed the Foundation coach’s words.

“We at St. Joseph’s are delighted to see so many potential future students coming through our doors. It was great to see six schools from both the cityside and waterside here today. They loved the sporting element and also seemed to be impressed with what we at St. Joseph’s have to offer.

“Well done to Stephen and his team and we were proud to help out in this continuing collaboration with the Manchester United Foundation.”

1 . Fred the Red visits Derry Primary Schools Action from some of the games during Friday's event at St. Joseph's Boys School. Photo: JmC Photo Sales

2 . Fred the Red visits Derry Primary Schools 'Fred The Red' joins in some of the fun games at St.Joseph's on Friday last. Photo: Jmc Photo Sales

3 . Fred the Red visits Derry Primary Schools P7 pupils enjoying some of the games during Friday's event at St. Joseph's Boys School, Derry. Photo: JmC Photo Sales