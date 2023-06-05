The sun was shining but temperatures were just as hot on the pitch as some of the best young player in Derry gathered on Sunday to compete for their clubs in the annual Derry & District Youth FA Summer Finals day.
The large crowd of spectators were treated to some wonderful football from all the teams involved with Don Bosco’s, Clooney, Strabane Athletic and Top of the Hill Celtic among the winners on a great day of local youth football. As always, ‘Journal’ photographer George Sweeney was there to capture the action. Check out some of the action . . .
1. The Top of the Hill Celtic who were defeated by Clooney in D&D U13 Championship Summer Cup final at Prehen on Sunday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 39
2. Spectators enjoy the sunshine and soccer at the D&D Championship Summer Cup finals at Prehen on Sunday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 52
3. Tristar and Don Boscos in action during the D&D U15 Championship Summer Cup final at Prehen on Sunday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 48
4. Spectators enjoy the sunshine and soccer at the D&D Championship Summer Cup finals at Prehen on Sunday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 51
