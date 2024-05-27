Foyle Belle against Sion Swifts at the TOTHC’s under -13s competition on Saturday. Photo: George SweeneyFoyle Belle against Sion Swifts at the TOTHC’s under -13s competition on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney
20 PHOTOS: Top of the Hill Celtic U13 Girls' tournament 2024

By Michael Wilson
Published 27th May 2024, 14:42 BST
Sixteen teams from across the north took part in a superbly organised 2024 Top of the Hill Celtic Under 13 Girls’ Invitational Football tournament on Saturday at Lisnagelvin Playing Fields.

The annual competition saw teams like Cliftonville Ladies and Lisburn Rangers travel to take on local sides like Foyle Belles, Tristar, Newbuildings, Sion Swifts, Don Bosco’s and Dungiven on a great day of youth football. As always photographer George Sweeney was there to capture the action so why not check out some of the images from a great day of football…..

Lisburn Rangers against Glenree United at the TOTHC’s under -13s competition. Photo: George Sweeney

Dungiven FC’s under -13s. Photo: George Sweeney

Foyle Belle against Sion Swifts at the TOTHC’s under -13s competition. Photo: George Sweeney

Glenree United FC’s under -13s. Photo: George Sweeney

