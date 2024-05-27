The annual competition saw teams like Cliftonville Ladies and Lisburn Rangers travel to take on local sides like Foyle Belles, Tristar, Newbuildings, Sion Swifts, Don Bosco’s and Dungiven on a great day of youth football. As always photographer George Sweeney was there to capture the action so why not check out some of the images from a great day of football…..
1. Lisburn Rangers against Glenree United at the TOTHC’s under -13s competition. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Dungiven FC’s under -13s. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Foyle Belle against Sion Swifts at the TOTHC’s under -13s competition. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Glenree United FC’s under -13s. Photo: George Sweeney
