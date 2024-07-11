21 fabulous photos as Derry City fans watch Candy Stripes on big screen at Moviebowl

By Simon Collins
Published 11th Jul 2024, 20:00 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 20:02 BST
Derry City fans gathered in their numbers to watch the Candy Stripes take on Bruno’s Magpies as Euro fever hit the Brunswick Moviebowl on Thursday afternoon.

And while those watching on multiple big screens will certainly not have been bowled over by the Candy Stripes’ performance on a forgettable European night for the club, there was plenty of smiling faces and excitement prior to kick-off, captured by our photographer George Sweeney.

Hopefully there was plenty of popcorn and sweets on offer at the Pennyburn venue to soften the blow of a frustrating 2-0 loss to the Magpies.

Recognise anyone? Make sure to tag and share!

Derry City fan Karl Dunnion pictured at the Brunswick Moviebowl ahead of the live screening of the candystripes’ Europe Conference League away to FCB Magpies on Thursday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Derry City in Europe

Derry City fan Karl Dunnion pictured at the Brunswick Moviebowl ahead of the live screening of the candystripes’ Europe Conference League away to FCB Magpies on Thursday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Derry City fans pictured at the Brunswick Moviebowl ahead of the live screening of the candystripes’ Europe Conference League away to FCB Magpies on Thursday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Derry City in Europe

Derry City fans pictured at the Brunswick Moviebowl ahead of the live screening of the candystripes’ Europe Conference League away to FCB Magpies on Thursday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Derry City fan Braelin Diver pictured at the Brunswick Moviebowl ahead of the live screening of the candystripes’ Europe Conference League away to FCB Magpies on Thursday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Derry City in Europe

Derry City fan Braelin Diver pictured at the Brunswick Moviebowl ahead of the live screening of the candystripes’ Europe Conference League away to FCB Magpies on Thursday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Derry City fans pictured at the Brunswick Moviebowl ahead of the live screening of the candystripes’ Europe Conference League away to FCB Magpies on Thursday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Derry City in Europe

Derry City fans pictured at the Brunswick Moviebowl ahead of the live screening of the candystripes’ Europe Conference League away to FCB Magpies on Thursday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Candy StripesMagpies
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice