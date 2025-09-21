Painted by local artist Karl Porter (UV Arts), the colourful piece depicts one of the city’s best known sporting figures and local junior football managers who passed away after a short illness in 2011.

The local Bull Park was also renamed in his honour to Jon ‘Ugg’ Clifford Bull Park a few years ago.

Saturday saw over 200 in attendance including members of Jon’s family, past players, club officials, representatives from the Derry and District FA, other local clubs, MLAs and councillors.

Addressing the attendance, Tristar’s Ryan Horner said he was delighted with the turnout and that the club’s late manager and founder would be proud to see so many there to remember him.

‘Jon was the founder of Tristar FC away back in 1974. Many players under his management, went on to play senior football and Ugg’s success in junior football is unparalleled to this day. He gave his life to Tristar, to junior football and to the people of his local community in the Bogside. He will never be forgotten by the Tristar family.’

Club chairman Shaun Condren also paid tribute to the club’s founder.

‘Jon’s legacy lives on! Tristar has over 600 players registered today. A third of them are girls’ teams, something Jon would also be very proud of.

‘The Tristar tradition also lives on. The greatest tribute here now is to see so many of the players who came through the Tristar ranks in attendance to remember Jon ‘Ugg’ Clifford, their manager, their mentor. A

massive thank you to you all for coming.’

Jim Clifford, the late Jon’s brother also thanked everyone who attended Saturday’s event. He said the family would never forget their brother and what he gave to local football and sport in general.

After Saturday’s unveiling, all were invited back for refreshments.

Photographs courtesy of Jim McCafferty Photography.

1 . New Mural to Jon ‘Ugg’ Clifford unveiled at Bull Park Shaun Condren, Tristar FC chairperson, addressing the attendance at Saturday's Jon Clifford mural launch overlooking Bull Park in Derry. Photo: JMC Photo Sales

2 . New Mural to Jon ‘Ugg’ Clifford unveiled at Bull Park Jim Clifford, brother of the late Jon Clifford, addressing the attendance at Saturday's unveiling. Photo: JMC Photo Sales

3 . New Mural to Jon ‘Ugg’ Clifford unveiled at Bull Park Ryan Horner, Tristar FC committee member, addressing the attendance at Saturday's Jon Clifford mural launch overlooking Bull Park in Derry. Photo: JMC Photo Sales