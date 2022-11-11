The children asked him questions, got there Derry City shirts signed and he joined in on the singing of Brandywell Pride.
One boy is pictured with him singing 'There's only one Brian Maher' and a girl from the Lecky Road school presented him with a good luck card ahead of Derry’s FAI Cup final against Shelbourne on Sunday at the Aviva in Dublin.
Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Pupils from Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir’s Rang 1, Aodhan, Saerlaith, Aria Rua and Conlaoch wishing Derry City the best of luck in Sunday’s FAI Cup Final against Shelburne. Photo: George Sweeney DER2244GS – 10
2. Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir vice principal Alicia Ui Chathain welcomes Derry City goalkeeper Brian Maher during a visit to the school on Friday. Photo: George Sweeney DER2244GS – 18
3. Pupils from Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir welcome Derry City goalkeeper Brian Maher to the school on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney DER2244GS – 22
4. Derry City goalkeeper Brian Maher sings Brandywell Pride with pupils from Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir during a visit on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney DER2244GS – 23
