The Derry & District Youth Awards for 8-11 year olds took place, at the City Hotel, on Friday night.
Photographer Jim McCafferty attended the event and took some snaps for the Derry Journal.
1. Derry & District Youth Awards
John ‘Jobby’ Crossan pictured with the Phoenix Flames U13 team, winners of the Winter Cup, during the Annual Awards in the City Hotel on Friday night last. Included are coaches Ben Jackson and Paul Doran.
Photo: Jim McCafferty
2. Derry & District Youth Awards
John ‘Jobby’ Crossan pictured with the Top of the Hill Girls U9 team, winners of the Winter Cup, during the Annual Awards in the City Hotel on Friday night last. Included are coaches Ciaran McCloskey and Caoili Bradley.
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
3. Derry & District Youth Awards
John ‘Jobby’ Crossan pictured with the Tristar Girls U11 team, winners of the Winter Cup, during the Annual Awards in the City Hotel on Friday night last. Included is coach Mark Wade.
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
4. Derry & District Youth Awards
John ‘Jobby’ Crossan pictured with the Phoenix Athletic U11 team, winners of the Summer and Winter Cups and the D&D League, during the Annual Awards in the City Hotel on Friday night last. Included are coaches Patsy McNaught and Rob McNulty.
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography