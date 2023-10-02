Locals football clubs from across the city came together at St. Joseph’s Boys’ School last weekend for a tournament in memory of a special teacher, mentor and friend.
Sean O’Kane passed away in January 2022 following a brave battle against illness but such was his impact on life at the Creggan school that his influence is still keenly felt by pupils and staff. Mr O’Kane coached many successful St. Joseph’s teams and the esteem in which he is held was evident in the numbers present for a superb weekend of football which was a fitting tribute to the much missed English teacher . . .
1. A midfield tussle between Oxford and Don Boscos in the 2015 Sean O'Kane Cup clash on Sunday.
A midfield tussle between Oxford and Don Boscos in the 2015 Sean O'Kane Cup clash on Sunday. (Photo: Jim McCafferty) Photo: Jim McCafferty
2. 01-10-23 seanok 2013 05 copy.jpg
Teams line up for post game handshakes at St. Joseph's. (Photo: Jim McCafferty) Photo: Jim McCafferty
3. The Tristar 2013 team who played in the Sean O'Kane Memorial Tournament at St. Joseph's on Sunday.
The Tristar 2013 team who played in the Sean O'Kane Memorial Tournament at St. Joseph's on Sunday. Photo: Jim McCafferty
4. Derry City player Patrick McEleney presenting the winning trophy in the 2015 Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup to Elington Eagles on Sunday. Included are the winning team, event organisers, St. Joseph's Boys School and members of the O'Kane family. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Derry City player Patrick McEleney presenting the winning trophy in the 2015 Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup to Elington Eagles on Sunday. Included are the winning team, event organisers, St. Joseph's Boys School and members of the O'Kane family. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty