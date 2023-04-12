23 brilliant snaps from Derry City's Easter Soccer Camp
The inclement weather conditions didn’t stop the boys and girls enjoy the first day of Derry City’s Easter Soccer Camp, on Tuesday.
By Kevin McLaughlin
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 15:19 BST
The camp, which is taking place at Broadbridge PS in Eglinton all week, saw midfielder Jordan McEneff along with Mark McChrystal, the club’s Professional Development Coach and Opposition Analyst take part in the session.
Derry Journal Photographer George Sweeney captured some fantastic photos and if you recognise anyone, make sure to tag and share if you do!
Page 1 of 6