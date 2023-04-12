News you can trust since 1772
The inclement weather, on Tuesday, did not deter attendance at the Derry City Easter Soccer Camp at Broadbridge Primary School. Picture: George Sweeney.
23 brilliant snaps from Derry City's Easter Soccer Camp

The inclement weather conditions didn’t stop the boys and girls enjoy the first day of Derry City’s Easter Soccer Camp, on Tuesday.

By Kevin McLaughlin
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 15:19 BST

The camp, which is taking place at Broadbridge PS in Eglinton all week, saw midfielder Jordan McEneff along with Mark McChrystal, the club’s Professional Development Coach and Opposition Analyst take part in the session.

Derry Journal Photographer George Sweeney captured some fantastic photos and if you recognise anyone, make sure to tag and share if you do!

Goalkeeping skills on show at the Derry City Easter Camp, on Tuesday, at Broadbridge Primary School. Picture: George Sweeney.

1. Derry City Easter Soccer Camp

Goalkeeping skills on show at the Derry City Easter Camp, on Tuesday, at Broadbridge Primary School. Picture: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney

Soccer skills on show at the Derry City Easter Camp, on Tuesday, at Broadbridge Primary School. Picture: George Sweeney.

2. Derry City Easter Soccer Camp

Soccer skills on show at the Derry City Easter Camp, on Tuesday, at Broadbridge Primary School. Picture: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney

Soccer skills on show at the Derry City Easter Camp, on Tuesday, at Broadbridge Primary School. Picture: George Sweeney.

3. Derry City Easter Soccer Camp

Soccer skills on show at the Derry City Easter Camp, on Tuesday, at Broadbridge Primary School. Picture: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney

Some of the children who took part in the Derry City Easter Soccer Camp at Broadbridge Primary School. Picture: George Sweeney.

4. Derry City Easter Soccer Camp

Some of the children who took part in the Derry City Easter Soccer Camp at Broadbridge Primary School. Picture: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney

