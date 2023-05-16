Derry City put their Brandywell Stadium problems behind them with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over a previously unbeaten Dundalk on Monday night.
Despite being a school night, it didn’t deter a significant crowd turning out at the Lone Moor Road venue to cheer on Ruaidhri Higgins’ charges. And they were treated to some fantastic goals from Jordan McEneff, Brandon Kavanagh and Michael Duffy to consolidate second spot.
Our photographer George Sweeney was on hand to take some excellent snaps from the night including familiar faces, Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis and Perth Glory’s Aaron McEneff. Recognise anyone?
Ronan Curtis former Derry City player, now with Portsmouth, was at the Brandywell Derry City’s game against Dundalk on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 43 Photo: George Sweeney
Fans arriving for the Derry city versus Dundalk game at the Brandywell Stadium on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 31 Photo: George Sweeney
Former Derry City players Ronan Curtis and Aaron McEneff pictured at the Brandywell before Derry City’s game against Dundalk on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 41 Photo: George Sweeney
Fans arriving for the Derry city versus Dundalk game at the Brandywell Stadium on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 32 Photo: George Sweeney