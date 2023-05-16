News you can trust since 1772
Mascots pictured with Derry City’s starting eleven for the game against Dundalk, at Brandywell Stadium, on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 47

23 fantastic Derry City fan photographs as Candy Stripes put Dundalk to the sword

Derry City put their Brandywell Stadium problems behind them with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over a previously unbeaten Dundalk on Monday night.

By Simon Collins
Published 16th May 2023, 23:41 BST

Despite being a school night, it didn’t deter a significant crowd turning out at the Lone Moor Road venue to cheer on Ruaidhri Higgins’ charges. And they were treated to some fantastic goals from Jordan McEneff, Brandon Kavanagh and Michael Duffy to consolidate second spot.

Our photographer George Sweeney was on hand to take some excellent snaps from the night including familiar faces, Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis and Perth Glory’s Aaron McEneff. Recognise anyone?

Ronan Curtis former Derry City player, now with Portsmouth, was at the Brandywell Derry City’s game against Dundalk on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 43 Photo: George Sweeney

Fans arriving for the Derry city versus Dundalk game at the Brandywell Stadium on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 31 Photo: George Sweeney

Former Derry City players Ronan Curtis and Aaron McEneff pictured at the Brandywell before Derry City’s game against Dundalk on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 41 Photo: George Sweeney

Fans arriving for the Derry city versus Dundalk game at the Brandywell Stadium on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 32 Photo: George Sweeney

