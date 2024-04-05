A fist pump from this young Derry City fan and his friend as the Candy Stripes return to winning ways against Dundalk.A fist pump from this young Derry City fan and his friend as the Candy Stripes return to winning ways against Dundalk.
THE mood around Brandywell was lifted considerably on Friday night as over 3,000 Derry City fans witnessed four goals of the highest quality and most importantly a return to winning ways.
After three winless league matches Ruaidhri Higgins called for a response and the players duly responded with a morale-boosting victory over Dundalk who remain rooted to the bottom of the table after eight matches.

Derry City club photographer KEVIN MORRISON was drafted into the ‘Journal’ starting line-up for match night duties on Friday and delivered a match-winning performance with this selection of fans’ photographs.

Can you spot a familiar face?

These City fans spot our cameraman on an entertaining night for the home support.

These City fans spot our cameraman on an entertaining night for the home support. Photo: km

All smiles for the camera after a brilliant result.

All smiles for the camera after a brilliant result. Photo: km

This young City fan is enjoying what he's watching as the Candy Stripes make it four wins from five home matches.

This young City fan is enjoying what he's watching as the Candy Stripes make it four wins from five home matches. Photo: Kevin Morrison

It's a family affair as over 3,000 pack into Brandywell to watch City return to winning ways.

It's a family affair as over 3,000 pack into Brandywell to watch City return to winning ways. Photo: km

