Robbie Benson and Carl Winchester both officially became Candy Stripes before Tiernan Lynch and his players got their first taste of the state of the art facilities they can now enjoy thanks to the arrangement with Derry GAA which will see them using Owenbeg as their training base. ‘Journal’ photographer George Sweeney was also there to welcome the Candy Stripes so check out some of his shots from the memorable day……….
1. Derry City ‘s Ben Doherty and Pat Hoban enjoy a game of darts at the GAA Centre of Excellence, Owenbeg, on Monday morning. Photograph: George Sweeney
2. Gym facilities at the GAA Centre of Excellence Owenbeg. Photograph: George Sweeney
3. GAA Centre of Excellence Owenbeg. Photograph: George Sweeney
4. Derry City players enjoying breakfast at the Derry GAA Centre of Excellence Owenbeg. Photograph: George Sweeney
