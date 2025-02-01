The Oxford United under-11's pictured at the D&D Youth awards ceremony in the Waterfoot Hotel on Friday evening.The Oxford United under-11's pictured at the D&D Youth awards ceremony in the Waterfoot Hotel on Friday evening.
The Oxford United under-11's pictured at the D&D Youth awards ceremony in the Waterfoot Hotel on Friday evening.

25 brilliant photos from the annual Derry & District F.A. awards night at Waterfoot Hotel

By Simon Collins
Published 1st Feb 2025, 18:43 BST
THE ANNUAL Derry & District F.A. boys' awards presentation evening took place at the Waterfoot Hotel on Friday night to celebrate yet another successful and memorable season of youth football.

Former Derry City defender and assistant manager and current Glenavon boss Paddy McLaughlin took time out of his busy schedule with the Irish League outfit as the guest speaker of the event at the Waterside venue as the city's young stars of the future were honoured for their achievements in 2024.

There were 550 in attendance for the first of three awards presentation evenings.

Photographers Jim McCafferty and Keith Moore were there to capture these fantastic photographs.

Joan Gallagher, Derry Credit Union addressing the attendance at Friday's awards ceremony in the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

1. D&D Youth awards at Waterfoot Hotel

Joan Gallagher, Derry Credit Union addressing the attendance at Friday's awards ceremony in the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
The Culmore Youth FC under-10's pictured at the D&D Youth awards ceremony in the Waterfoot Hotel on Friday evening.

2. D&D Youth awards at Waterfoot Hotel

The Culmore Youth FC under-10's pictured at the D&D Youth awards ceremony in the Waterfoot Hotel on Friday evening. Photo: KEITH MOORE

Photo Sales
The Top of the Hill Celtic under-11's pictured at the D&D Youth awards ceremony in the Waterfoot Hotel on Friday evening.

3. D&D Youth awards at Waterfoot Hotel

The Top of the Hill Celtic under-11's pictured at the D&D Youth awards ceremony in the Waterfoot Hotel on Friday evening. Photo: KEITH MOORE

Photo Sales
The Eglinton Eagles Colts under-9's pictured at the D&D Youth awards ceremony in the Waterfoot Hotel on Friday evening.

4. D&D Youth awards at Waterfoot Hotel

The Eglinton Eagles Colts under-9's pictured at the D&D Youth awards ceremony in the Waterfoot Hotel on Friday evening. Photo: KEITH MOORE

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:DerryPaddy McLaughlinDerry CityGlenavon
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice