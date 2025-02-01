Former Derry City defender and assistant manager and current Glenavon boss Paddy McLaughlin took time out of his busy schedule with the Irish League outfit as the guest speaker of the event at the Waterside venue as the city's young stars of the future were honoured for their achievements in 2024.
There were 550 in attendance for the first of three awards presentation evenings.
Photographers Jim McCafferty and Keith Moore were there to capture these fantastic photographs.
1. D&D Youth awards at Waterfoot Hotel
Joan Gallagher, Derry Credit Union addressing the attendance at Friday's awards ceremony in the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty
2. D&D Youth awards at Waterfoot Hotel
The Culmore Youth FC under-10's pictured at the D&D Youth awards ceremony in the Waterfoot Hotel on Friday evening. Photo: KEITH MOORE
3. D&D Youth awards at Waterfoot Hotel
The Top of the Hill Celtic under-11's pictured at the D&D Youth awards ceremony in the Waterfoot Hotel on Friday evening. Photo: KEITH MOORE
4. D&D Youth awards at Waterfoot Hotel
The Eglinton Eagles Colts under-9's pictured at the D&D Youth awards ceremony in the Waterfoot Hotel on Friday evening. Photo: KEITH MOORE
