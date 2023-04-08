DERRY City fans didn’t allow a first defeat of the season spoil the start of their Easter holidays as our photographer filled his camera roll with plenty of smiles from those in attendance at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Good Friday.

There was plenty of action with the referee showing red cards to Drogheda’s Emmanuel Adegboyega and manager Kevin Doherty in the first half and to Derry defender Cameron McJannet in the second half as the visitors went on to clinch a first win on Foyleside since September 2015.

It was another full house at Brandywell for the first of a double header of home fixtures and there will no doubt be another bumper crowd for the visit of league leaders Bohemians managed by former City boss Declan Devine on Easter Monday.

Check out these fantastic snaps from ‘Journal’ photographer George Sweeney and make sure to tag and share if you recognise anyone.

1 . Good Friday Football at Brandywell Young fans at the Brandywell, on Friday evening, for Derry City’s game against Drogheda United. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2314GS – 21 Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

2 . Good Friday Football at Brandywell Drogheda United’s Emmanuel Abegboyega was sent off for this tackle on Derry City’s Jamie McGonigle. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2314GS – 14 Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

3 . Good Friday Football at Brandywell Fans at the Brandywell, on Friday evening, for Derry City’s game against Drogheda United. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2314GS – 27 Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

4 . Good Friday Football at Brandywell Fans take part in a one minutes applause for Jack McCauley, a former director of Derry City, who died recently . Photo: George Sweeney. DER2314GS – 36 Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales