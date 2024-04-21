Derry City fans at the Brandywell on Friday evening. Photo: George SweeneyDerry City fans at the Brandywell on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney
Derry City fans at the Brandywell on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

26 fabulous fans photos as Derry City supporters smile through the pain at Brandywell

Derry City fans left Brandywell in their droves with 10 minutes to go after a disastrous night against Shamrock Rovers.
By Simon Collins
Published 21st Apr 2024, 21:04 BST

It was an occasion which promised so much but delivered nothing but pain for the Brandywell Faithful as Rovers scored three quickfire goals in the second half to clinch three points.

Before kick-off our photographer George Sweeney captured some fantastic shots of City supporters readying themselves for a memorable night as last season’s top two teams went toe-to-toe.

Derry City fans at the Brandywell on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Derry City fans at the Brandywell

Derry City fans at the Brandywell on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Derry City fans at the Brandywell on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Derry City fans at the Brandywell

Derry City fans at the Brandywell on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Derry City fans at the Brandywell on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Derry City fans at the Brandywell

Derry City fans at the Brandywell on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Derry City fans at the Brandywell on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Derry City fans at the Brandywell

Derry City fans at the Brandywell on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Brandywell