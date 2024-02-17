News you can trust since 1772
Young Derry City fans at the game against Drogheda. Photograph: George SweeneyYoung Derry City fans at the game against Drogheda. Photograph: George Sweeney
Young Derry City fans at the game against Drogheda. Photograph: George Sweeney

27 fabulous fans photographs as Derry City get 2024 campaign off to winning start at Brandywell

DERRY City made a winning start to their 2024 SSE Airtricity League campaign which promises so much and there was standing room only at Brandywell as fans returned for their Friday night football fix.
By Simon Collins
Published 17th Feb 2024, 16:48 GMT

New signing Pat Hoban got off the mark with a debut goal which proved the winner after Ronan Boyce opened the scoring at the start of the second with a stunning strike.

It was Derry’s first opening night win since 2019 and the packed Brandywell attendance certainly enjoyed being back at the Lone Moor Road venue.

Our photographer George Sweeney was on hand to take some fantastic shots of Derry City fans before kick-off. Recognise anyone? Make sure to tag and share.

Derry City fans back at the Brandywell for the start of the 2024 season. Photograph: George Sweeney

1. Derry City fans back at the Brandywell

Derry City fans back at the Brandywell for the start of the 2024 season. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Derry City fans at the Brandywell for the game against Drogheda. Photograph: George Sweeney

2. Derry City fans at the Brandywell

Derry City fans at the Brandywell for the game against Drogheda. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Young Derry City fans at the game against Drogheda. Photograph: George Sweeney

3. Derry City fans back at Brandywell

Young Derry City fans at the game against Drogheda. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Fans at Derry City’s game against Drogheda. Photograph: George Sweeney

4. Derry City fans back at Brandywell

Fans at Derry City’s game against Drogheda. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BrandywellSSERonan Boyce