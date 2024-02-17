New signing Pat Hoban got off the mark with a debut goal which proved the winner after Ronan Boyce opened the scoring at the start of the second with a stunning strike.

It was Derry’s first opening night win since 2019 and the packed Brandywell attendance certainly enjoyed being back at the Lone Moor Road venue.

Our photographer George Sweeney was on hand to take some fantastic shots of Derry City fans before kick-off. Recognise anyone? Make sure to tag and share.

Derry City fans back at the Brandywell Derry City fans back at the Brandywell for the start of the 2024 season. Photograph: George Sweeney

Derry City fans at the Brandywell Derry City fans at the Brandywell for the game against Drogheda. Photograph: George Sweeney

Derry City fans back at Brandywell Young Derry City fans at the game against Drogheda. Photograph: George Sweeney