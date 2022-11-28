Good Shepherd Primary was the latest stop of Derry City’s FAI Cup tour of local schools and Derry City stars Mark Connolly, Jack Lemoignan and Liam Mullan must have thought they were back in the Aviva such was the rapturous welcome they received!
The Dungiven Road school was red and white for the day as the trio received a real heroes’ welcome with teachers, staff and pupils delighted to welcome the FAI Cup. Check out 29 pics from a very memorable stop on Derry City’s FAI Cup winning tour. . .
1. Rapturous welcome for Derry City at Good Shepherd
Pupils from Good Shepherd Primary School gave a rapturous welcome to Derry City players Mark Connolly, Liam Mullan and Jack Lemoignan during a visit to the school, with the FAI Cup, on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2247GS – 86
Photo: George Sweeney
