Pupils from Good Shepherd Primary School gave a rapturous welcome to Derry City players Mark Connolly, Liam Mullan and Jack Lemoignan during a visit to the school, with the FAI Cup, on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2247GS – 97

27 Photos from Derry City's FAI Cup visit to Good Shepherd Primary School

Good Shepherd Primary was the latest stop of Derry City’s FAI Cup tour of local schools and Derry City stars Mark Connolly, Jack Lemoignan and Liam Mullan must have thought they were back in the Aviva such was the rapturous welcome they received!