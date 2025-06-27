Goals from Sam Todd, Ronan Boyce and substitute Danny Mullen ensured a third win on the spin which moved Derry up two places into second spot.
After five away games from their previous seven it was a welcome return to Foyleside and the Derry players certainly didn’t disappoint as they clinch a first victory over Drogheda in 12 months.
Our photographer George Sweeney was at Brandywell and captured some fantastic photographs. Take a look . . .
1. Derry City back at Brandywell
Derry City fans at the Brandywell for the game against Drogheda United. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
