Young Derry City fans at the Brandywell for the game against Drogheda United. Photograph: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
Young Derry City fans at the Brandywell for the game against Drogheda United. Photograph: George Sweeney

27 super Derry City fans' photos from Derry City's big win over Drogheda United

By Simon Collins
Published 27th Jun 2025, 23:08 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 23:11 BST
Derry City fans turned out in force to get behind Tiernan Lynch’s troops at Brandywell and the Candy Stripes certainly didn’t disappoint.

Goals from Sam Todd, Ronan Boyce and substitute Danny Mullen ensured a third win on the spin which moved Derry up two places into second spot.

After five away games from their previous seven it was a welcome return to Foyleside and the Derry players certainly didn’t disappoint as they clinch a first victory over Drogheda in 12 months.

Our photographer George Sweeney was at Brandywell and captured some fantastic photographs. Take a look . . .

Derry City fans at the Brandywell for the game against Drogheda United. Photograph: George Sweeney

1. Derry City back at Brandywell

Derry City fans at the Brandywell for the game against Drogheda United. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Derry City fans at the Brandywell for the game against Drogheda United. Photograph: George Sweeney

2. Derry City back at Brandywell

Derry City fans at the Brandywell for the game against Drogheda United. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Derry City fans at the Brandywell for the game against Drogheda United. Photograph: George Sweeney

3. Derry City back at Brandywell

Derry City fans at the Brandywell for the game against Drogheda United. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Derry City fans at the Brandywell for the game against Drogheda United. Photograph: George Sweeney

4. Derry City back at Brandywell

Derry City fans at the Brandywell for the game against Drogheda United. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BrandywellTiernan LynchCandy StripesRonan Boyce
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice