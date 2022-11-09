Past pupils Shane and Patrick McEleney joined fellow Candystripe, Michael Duffy, in taking part in a question and answer session at the local primary school where both students and staff were anxious to hear about the build up to Sunday's blue riband date in the Aviva Stadium. Upwards of 30,000 are expected for the League of Ireland showpiece but if the Red & White army can match the enthusiasm of Steelstown’s support, the Candy Stripes are all set for glory… See if you can sport anyone among the 27 memorable pics!