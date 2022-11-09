News you can trust since 1772
Steelstown Primary School pupils enjoying the visit of Derry City trio Shane and Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy on Tuesday. (Photo: Jim McCafferty)

27 superb images as Derry City bring FAI Cup fever to Steelstown Primary School

FAI Cup fever gripped Steelstown Primary School this week when three of Ruaidhri Higgin’s squad paid a surprise visit.

By Michael WIlson
4 minutes ago

Past pupils Shane and Patrick McEleney joined fellow Candystripe, Michael Duffy, in taking part in a question and answer session at the local primary school where both students and staff were anxious to hear about the build up to Sunday's blue riband date in the Aviva Stadium. Upwards of 30,000 are expected for the League of Ireland showpiece but if the Red & White army can match the enthusiasm of Steelstown’s support, the Candy Stripes are all set for glory… See if you can sport anyone among the 27 memorable pics!

1. Pupil Jude getting the special signatureof Shane. McEleney during Tuesday’s visit to the school. Included is Classroom Assistant Mrs O'Doherty.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

2. 08-11-22 steelstown DC 40.jpg

One young Steelstown pupil shows some nifty footwork of his own to Derry City players Shane and Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy on Tuesday. (Photo: Jim McCafferty)

Photo: Jim McCafferty

3. 08-11-22 steelstown DC 11.jpg

Question time with this young Derry City fan in Steelstown Primary on Tuesday. (Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo: Jim McCafferty

4. FAI Cup fever grips Steelstown Primary School

Derry City payers Shane and Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy with canteen staff at Steelstown Primary School during a visit to the school ahead of Sunday's FAI Cup final. (Photo: Jim McCafferty)

Photo: Jim McCafferty

Candy Stripes
