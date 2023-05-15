29 images as Top of the Hill Celtic secure National League success
Top of the Hill Celtic Under 16s capped a historic first season for the club at National League level by lifting the NIBFA Youth League U16 Cup with a dramatic 3-1 victory over St. Oliver Plunkett at Dungannon Swifts’ Stangmore Park, on Saturday.
By Kevin McLaughlin
Published 15th May 2023, 13:05 BST
The Waterside Bhoys are the first team from the local club to compete at National League level but proved their class as goals from Darragh Cassidy, Taidhg Coyle and Christian Porteous secured a superb victory over a talented Belfast outfit.
Check out the Derry Journal’s 29 pictures from Saturday’s final.
