News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Top of the Hill Celtic celebrate winning the NIBFA Youth League U16 Cup, on Saturday.Top of the Hill Celtic celebrate winning the NIBFA Youth League U16 Cup, on Saturday.
Top of the Hill Celtic celebrate winning the NIBFA Youth League U16 Cup, on Saturday.

29 images as Top of the Hill Celtic secure National League success

Top of the Hill Celtic Under 16s capped a historic first season for the club at National League level by lifting the NIBFA Youth League U16 Cup with a dramatic 3-1 victory over St. Oliver Plunkett at Dungannon Swifts’ Stangmore Park, on Saturday.

By Kevin McLaughlin
Published 15th May 2023, 13:05 BST

The Waterside Bhoys are the first team from the local club to compete at National League level but proved their class as goals from Darragh Cassidy, Taidhg Coyle and Christian Porteous secured a superb victory over a talented Belfast outfit.

Check out the Derry Journal’s 29 pictures from Saturday’s final.

Top Of The Hill Celtic players and management team celebrate at the final whistle after they won the NIBFA Youth League U16 Cup Final.

1. NIBFA Youth League U16 Cup Final

Top Of The Hill Celtic players and management team celebrate at the final whistle after they won the NIBFA Youth League U16 Cup Final. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Action from Top Of The Hill Celtic versus St Oliver Plunkett's NIBFA Youth League U16 Cup Final.

2. NIBFA Youth League U16 Cup Final

Action from Top Of The Hill Celtic versus St Oliver Plunkett's NIBFA Youth League U16 Cup Final. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Top Of The Hill Celtic players celebrate defeating St. Oliver Plunkett, in Saturday's NIBFA Youth League U16 Cup Final.

3. NIBFA Youth League U16 Cup Final

Top Of The Hill Celtic players celebrate defeating St. Oliver Plunkett, in Saturday's NIBFA Youth League U16 Cup Final. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Action from Top Of The Hill Celtic versus St Oliver Plunkett's NIBFA Youth League U16 Cup Final.

4. NIBFA Youth League U16 Cup Final

Action from Top Of The Hill Celtic versus St Oliver Plunkett's NIBFA Youth League U16 Cup Final. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:National LeagueCelticBelfast