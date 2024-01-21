The annual Derry & District Youth F.A. boys’ award evening took place on Friday in the City Hotel to celebrate another fantastic season of youth football.
Ronan O'Donnell from the Irish Football Association was the evening’s special guest alongside Mayor or Derry City & Strabane District Council, Colr. Patricia Logue, as hundreds of exceptional young footballers were honoured. And, as with the girls’ event seven days previous, Jim McCafferty Photography was there to capture a wonderful evening for sport in the city and district. . . . .
The Mayor, Patricia Logue. pictured at the D&D Youth FA Annual Awards at the City Hotel on Friday night presents Strabane Athletic Colts U11s with the Summer Cup. Included is coach Marcus McDonnell. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
Newell Academy's Harry Morrow receives the U11 Player of the Year award from the Mayor, Patricia Logue. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
The Mayor, Patricia Logue, pictured at the D&D Youth FA Annual Awards at the City Hotel on Friday night presents Top of the Hill Celtic U12s with the League Trophy. Included are coaches Martin Doherty and Aidan Wilson. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
The Mayor, Patricia Logue, pictured at the D&D Youth FA Annual Awards at the City Hotel on Friday night presents Sion Swifts U12s with the Winter Cup. Included are coaches Donal Grant and James McMenamin. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography