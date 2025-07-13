To mark Aodhan’s anniversary the club staged the inaugural fitness and endurance race and it attracted huge numbers, reflecting the impact the late Na Magha player still has on everyone at the Ballyarnett club and beyond.
“Aodhan continues to inspire,” said a club spokesperson. “Whether through his commitment on the pitch, his support for others, or simply the way he carried himself, he set a standard that many still look up to. This morning’s AOD Hyrox was a testament to that inspiration. He’s missed, but never far from our thoughts.
“Ar dheis Dé go raibh an anam.”
Our photographer George Sweeney was at the event and captured these fantastic photographs.
Aodhán's Hyrox at Na Magha
Competitors take part in the ski erg station at Aodhán's Hyrox, in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue, at Na Magha on Sunday.
Aodhán's Hyrox at Na Magha
A competitor taking part in the Farmer's Carry station at the Aodhán's Hyrox, in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue, at Na Magha on Sunday.
Aodhán's Hyrox at Na Magha
Competitors take part in the doubles' event at the Aodhán's Hyrox, in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue, at Na Magha on Sunday.
Aodhán's Hyrox at Na Magha
A competitor pulls the sled at Aodhán's Hyrox, in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue, at Na Magha on Sunday.
