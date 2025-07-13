A competitor taking part in Aodhán’s Hyrox, in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue, at Na Magha on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
A competitor taking part in Aodhán’s Hyrox, in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue, at Na Magha on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney

31 photos as Na Magha Hyrox proves huge success in memory of the late Aodhán O’Donnell

By Simon Collins
Published 13th Jul 2025, 17:36 BST
THE soaring temperatures at Ballyarnett didn’t deter throngs of participants taking part in Na Magha’s fantastic charity Hyrox event in memory of the late Aodhán O’Donnell on Sunday and in support of Foyle Search and Rescue.

To mark Aodhan’s anniversary the club staged the inaugural fitness and endurance race and it attracted huge numbers, reflecting the impact the late Na Magha player still has on everyone at the Ballyarnett club and beyond.

“Aodhan continues to inspire,” said a club spokesperson. “Whether through his commitment on the pitch, his support for others, or simply the way he carried himself, he set a standard that many still look up to. This morning’s AOD Hyrox was a testament to that inspiration. He’s missed, but never far from our thoughts.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh an anam.”

Our photographer George Sweeney was at the event and captured these fantastic photographs.

Competitors take part in the ski erg station at Aodhán’s Hyrox, in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue, at Na Magha on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

A competitor taking part in the Farmer's Carry station at the Aodhán’s Hyrox, in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue, at Na Magha on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Competitors take part in the doubles' event at the Aodhán’s Hyrox, in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue, at Na Magha on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

A competitor pulls the sled at Aodhán’s Hyrox, in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue, at Na Magha on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

