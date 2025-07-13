To mark Aodhan’s anniversary the club staged the inaugural fitness and endurance race and it attracted huge numbers, reflecting the impact the late Na Magha player still has on everyone at the Ballyarnett club and beyond.

“Aodhan continues to inspire,” said a club spokesperson. “Whether through his commitment on the pitch, his support for others, or simply the way he carried himself, he set a standard that many still look up to. This morning’s AOD Hyrox was a testament to that inspiration. He’s missed, but never far from our thoughts.