31 PICTURES: Derry City's Champions League clash with NK Maribor

The Candystripes had, of course, played famous ties in the old European Cup against FK Lyn and Anderlecht in 1965/66 and Benfica in 1989/90.

However, the clash with NK Maribor was City's first and, to date, only appearance in the rebooted Champions League format.

City suffered a 0-2 defeat at the Brandywell, with Gregor Židan, a Slovenian international who also represented Croatia, and Damjan Gajser, another international, grabbing the goals.

They were beaten 1-0 in Slovenia, with Oskar Drobne on target.

DERRY CITY 4-4-2. Declan Devine, Eamon Doherty, Gavin Dykes, Paul Curran, Kevin Brady, Tom Mohan, Paul Hegarty, Peter Hutton, Sean Hargan, Liam Coyle and Gary Beckett. Subs., Ryan Coyle for Brady (58 minutes).

NK MARIBOR 5-3-2. Marko Simeunovič, Franc Fridl, Marinko Šarkezi, Matjaž Kek, Spasoje Bulajič, Emil Šterbal, Gregor Židan, Damjan Gajser, Alojz Fricelj, Viktor Paço and Oskar Drobne. Subs., Ismet Munishi for Drobne (67 minutes); Nastja Čeh for Fridl (84 minutes).

1. Paul Hegarty gets a shot off. Photo Sales

2. Substitute Ryan Coyle puts the pressure on. Photo Sales

3. Tom Mohan is closed down by the Maribor defence. Photo Sales

4. Maribor defender Marinko Šarkezi challenges Tom Mohan. Photo Sales