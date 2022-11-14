The Mindbenders got the party started but they weren’t the only musical attraction on display as the jubilant Derry players themselves took to the mic and sang and danced to the delight of the crowd which stretched from the stage at Guildhall Square back to Waterloo Place.

Mayor Duffy said: “Tonight’s event rounded off a magnificent few days for our City and District where tens of thousands of supporters painted Dublin and now Guildhall Square, red and white.

“I want to send my wholehearted congratulations to everyone at the club who played a role in bringing the FAI Cup back to our city and for the unbridled joy they have brought to everyone.”

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal

1. Derry City captain Patrick McEleney and manager Ruaidhrí Higgins with the FAI Cup in Guildhall Square last night during the homecoming celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – Derry City captain Patrick McEleney and manager Ruaidhrí Higgins with the FAI Cup in Guildhall Square last night during the homecoming celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

2. Derry City fans gather at the Guildhall on Monday evening to welcome home FAI Cup winners Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 069 Derry City fans gather at the Guildhall on Monday evening to welcome home FAI Cup winners Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 069 Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

3. Derry City players celebrate Sunday’s FAI Cup victory over Shelbourne in the Guildhall Square on Monday night. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 048 Derry City players celebrate Sunday’s FAI Cup victory over Shelbourne in the Guildhall Square on Monday night. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 048 Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

4. Derry City fans gather at the Guildhall on Monday evening to welcome home FAI Cup winners Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 058 Derry City fans gather at the Guildhall on Monday evening to welcome home FAI Cup winners Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 058 Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales