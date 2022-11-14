32 great photos as Derry celebrates with FAI Cup homecoming kings
Thousands of people turned up for the party organised by Mayor Sandra Duffy at Guildhall Square on Monday night following Derry City’s stunning 4-0 victory over Shelbourne in the FAI Cup final on Sunday at the Aviva stadium in Dublin.
The Mindbenders got the party started but they weren’t the only musical attraction on display as the jubilant Derry players themselves took to the mic and sang and danced to the delight of the crowd which stretched from the stage at Guildhall Square back to Waterloo Place.
Mayor Duffy said: “Tonight’s event rounded off a magnificent few days for our City and District where tens of thousands of supporters painted Dublin and now Guildhall Square, red and white.
“I want to send my wholehearted congratulations to everyone at the club who played a role in bringing the FAI Cup back to our city and for the unbridled joy they have brought to everyone.”
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal