33 fabulous fans photographs as Derry City signed off the 2023 season with victory at Brandywell
DERRY City fans turned out in force once again at Brandywell for the final match of the 2023 campaign and watched Ruaidhri Higgins troops turn on the style in an emphatic win over St Patrick’s Athletic.
By Simon Collins
Published 5th Nov 2023, 20:36 GMT
The impressive 3-0 win over the FAI Cup finalists secured runners-up spot in the league table and there were plenty of smiles in the stands as City players showed their appreciation to the home support at the final whistle, giving out shirts to some lucky youngsters.
Our photographer George Sweeney was on hand to take some brilliant snaps on the night. Check them out and make sure to tag and share if you see anyone you recognise!
