She began her visit at the Girls U9 finals, where she soaked up the energy and enthusiasm from players and supporters alike before presenting medals and trophies at the thrilling Linfield Ladies v Ballymoney United Academy clash.

The tightly contested match ended 1-1 in regular time, with Linfield emerging victorious after a dramatic penalty shootout.

Following her appearance at the finals, the First Minister travelled to the City of Derry Rugby Club to enjoy more of the action, this time focusing on the boys' mini soccer games.

Her presence was warmly welcomed by young players, coaches, and families, reinforcing the importance of government support for grassroots sport and youth engagement.

Michelle O’Neill was hosted throughout the day by tournament organiser Diolain Ward, who emphasised the significance of her visit.

‘Having the First Minister here today shines a spotlight on everything the Foyle Cup stands for – community, opportunity, and international friendship,’ said Ward.

‘It’s a tournament with massive social and economic impact, and the First Minister’s support helps us amplify that mission.’

Now in its 32nd year, the Foyle Cup continues to grow in scale and stature.

With 950 participating teams, 20,000 players, and visitors from countries including Canada, Spain, Finland, the USA, England, and Australia, the tournament is set to generate an estimated £8 million for the local economy.

The First Minister expressed her surprise and pride at the global scale of the event, noting that its success reflects the strength of community sport and the welcoming spirit of the North West.

Narrow Penalties Victory Sees Partick Through against Foyle Harps

FOYLE HARPS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .2

PARTICK THISTLE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .2

A cracking quarter-final u13 Foyle Cup clash between local side Foyle Harps and Scottish side Partick at a sun-kissed Oakland Park saw some great football and four goals before penalties decided the outcome.

This was always going to be close as both teams topped their respective groups winning all their games.

It was first blood to Harps. Twenty-three minutes in they got a penalty after their tricky winger was hauled down on the left-hand side. Up stepped Jade Mooney to neatly tuck his spot kick under the keeper.

Partick had a few good opportunities to draw level but the Harps defence held firm and the sides went in 1-0 at half time.

The second half was only minutes old when Partick equalised.

A tame cross from the left wasn’t picked up by the Harps keeper and Bailey Marshall was on hand to tap home from close range.

Minutes later Harps took the lead again. Breaking through the centre it was striker Sean Davitt who collected the ball before firing wide of the advancing keeper.

Not to be outdone, it was Marshall again who equalised late on to bring the tie to penalties. A break down the right side saw the looping cross met on the volley by the boot of the striker. Final score 2-2 and penalties.

A fair-sized crowd saw Partick come out on top 7-6 on penalties and progression to the semi-final.

Coleraine’s East End Progress in Penalty Shoot-Out

EAST END (COLERAINE). . . . . . . 1

PHOENIX ATHLETIC. . . . . . . . . . 1

An under-15 Shield quarter-final between Phoenix Athletic from Derry and Coleraine’s East End saw a first half of scrappy football with very few chances created.

After half-time team talks both teams came out to play more attacking football, creating chances that saw both goalkeepers tested.

In the first of these encounters East End conceded a penalty, the full-back pulling down the Phoenix winger. Up stepped Luke Kelly to blast home from 12 yards.

The city side looked like they would hold out for a narrow victory but in the dying seconds, a break on the right saw the inrushing Charlie Seppings blast past a helpless keeper to bring the tie to penalties.

Unfortunately, East End missed their final penalty to see Phoenix progress by the narrowest of margins.

1 . Foyle Cup 2025 Action from Thursday's Foyle Cup games. Photo: jmc Photo Sales

2 . Foyle Cup 2025 Lounging about at Brandywell watching the Foyle Cup girls final. Photo: JMC Photo Sales

3 . Foyle Cup 2025 Finding time for some chips at the Foyle Cup. Photo: JMC Photo Sales