Tristar's Clara O'Doherty skips past Sion Swifts player Eve Connolly during their Girls Under-11 match at Wilton Park.
Tristar's Clara O'Doherty skips past Sion Swifts player Eve Connolly during their Girls Under-11 match at Wilton Park.

35 fabulous photographs from Foyle Cup opening day

The fantastic O’Neills Foyle Cup 2023 kicked-off on Monday and with the official parade scheduled for this morning, there will be hundreds of youth footballers strutting their stuff at venues across the north west.
By Simon Collins
Published 17th Jul 2023, 18:13 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 18:14 BST

The parade will set off from Ulster University’s Derry campus at 10.30am. Representatives from the record-breaking 600 teams involved in the prestigious event will take place in the march. Check out event photographer Jim McCafferty’s superb photographs from around the grounds.

A very impressive Hannah O'Connor, St. John's Athletic (Roscommon) holds off her marker in this midfield tussle against Hillsborough Boys at Templemore Sports Complex on Monday afternoon. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

1. Foyle Cup Opening Day

A very impressive Hannah O'Connor, St. John's Athletic (Roscommon) holds off her marker in this midfield tussle against Hillsborough Boys at Templemore Sports Complex on Monday afternoon. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

St. John's midfielder Hannah O'Connor wins this aerial tussle to clear the danger against Hillsborough Boys at Templemore Sports Complex on Monday afternoon. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

2. Foyle Cup Opening Day

St. John's midfielder Hannah O'Connor wins this aerial tussle to clear the danger against Hillsborough Boys at Templemore Sports Complex on Monday afternoon. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

CELEBRATING WITH THE BIRDS!. . . .St. John's Athletic players celebrate the opening goal against HIllsborough Boys at Templemore on Monday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

3. Foyle Cup Opening Day

CELEBRATING WITH THE BIRDS!. . . .St. John's Athletic players celebrate the opening goal against HIllsborough Boys at Templemore on Monday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

A clash for possession during Monday's u-13 game between Hillsborough Boys and St. John's Athletic (Roscommon) at Templemore Sports Complex. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

4. Foyle Cup Opening Day

A clash for possession during Monday's u-13 game between Hillsborough Boys and St. John's Athletic (Roscommon) at Templemore Sports Complex. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

