Derry City were back in action for the first time since winning the FAI Cup and fans turned out in numbers to catch a glimpse of the team in the first pre-season friendly of 2023 on Sunday afternoon.

North West rivals, Finn Harps, managed by ex-Candy Stripe Dave Rogers were the opposition at Brandywell and the Donegal men were on the wrong side of an emphatic 6-0 scoreline as Derry fans were treated to some fantastic goals.

Cian Kavanagh showed his worth in front of the posts when bagging a hat-trick inside the opening hour before Michael Duffy emerged off the bench to net twice. And Sadou Diallo put the gloss on a convincing day’s work for Ruaidhri Higgins’ charges when he fired powerfully into the net from 25 yards with the pick of the bunch.

Our photographer George Sweeney was at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium to check out all the action. Do you recognise anyone in the crowd?

1. Back at Brandy This young Derry City fan spots our cameraman at the game against Finn Harps.

2. Back at the Brandy Derry City fan at the game against Finn Harps.

3. Back at the Brandy Glad to be back . . . Derry City fan Vincent Doherty was all smiles at the game against Finn Harps.

4. Back at the Brandy This young Derry City fan is patiently waiting for the game against Finn Harps to start.