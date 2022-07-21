Teams from all over the world have battled it out for honours over the past week in Foyle Cup, Plate, Rosebowl, Vase and Shield competitions as the excitement hit fever pitch.
It's been a fantastic sight to see so many young footballers lining out on pitches across the city, Co. Derry and indeed in venues across Donegal and in Co. Tyrone.
In the Under 8 age group senior clubs have certainly done their preparations well in advance of the tournament as Glentoran, Coleraine, Ballinamallard and Ballymena all progressed to the knock out sections.
In the under 9 tournament local teams featured very strongly, Top Of Hill Celtic, Foyle Harps and Limavady Youths all went through their section undefeated.
At under-10 level Hamilton Academicals would appear to be the team to beat but Ballinamallard Utd, Ballymoney Utd, Maiden City Academy, Tummery Athletic, Lisdrum Y, Cappry Rovers will certain measure up well should they meet the Accies.
Under 11 will be a hotly disputed competition with Glentoran, Ballymoney Utd, Crusaders, Ballinamallard, Illistrin all topping their groups- although locals are expecting the Glens to feature in the Final.
Check out some of the action from yesterday with our gallery of fantastic photographs.