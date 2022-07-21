Teams from all over the world have battled it out for honours over the past week in Foyle Cup, Plate, Rosebowl, Vase and Shield competitions as the excitement hit fever pitch.

It's been a fantastic sight to see so many young footballers lining out on pitches across the city, Co. Derry and indeed in venues across Donegal and in Co. Tyrone.

In the Under 8 age group senior clubs have certainly done their preparations well in advance of the tournament as Glentoran, Coleraine, Ballinamallard and Ballymena all progressed to the knock out sections.

In the under 9 tournament local teams featured very strongly, Top Of Hill Celtic, Foyle Harps and Limavady Youths all went through their section undefeated.

At under-10 level Hamilton Academicals would appear to be the team to beat but Ballinamallard Utd, Ballymoney Utd, Maiden City Academy, Tummery Athletic, Lisdrum Y, Cappry Rovers will certain measure up well should they meet the Accies.

Under 11 will be a hotly disputed competition with Glentoran, Ballymoney Utd, Crusaders, Ballinamallard, Illistrin all topping their groups- although locals are expecting the Glens to feature in the Final.

Check out some of the action from yesterday with our gallery of fantastic photographs.

1. Foyle Cup Memories Jessie McMahon of Well Lane Warriors, handing over a trophy to Zara McGavigan, skipper of the Downs & Proud team which took part in the Sports With Disability competition. Included are Pauline Hollywood, AXA Newry Branch Manager, and Helena Casey, AXA Derry Branch Manager. Photo Sales

2. Foyle Cup Memories Sporting hand shakes at the end of the match between Oxford Bulls and Downs & Proud. Photo Sales

3. Foyle Cup Memories Derry City's Laura Downey manages to get in this cross despite the close attention of her Roe Valley marker in the U16 Ladies Foyle Cup group match at Prehen. Photo Sales

4. Foyle Cup Memories Clooney Football Club make a gesture of friendship to Foyle Harps. Photo Sales