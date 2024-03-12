The Brandywell is becoming a fortress once again with wins over Drogheda United, St Patrick’s Athletic and Waterford getting the home campaign off and running this term and the atmosphere at the ground has been a major factor for the team’s on-field performances.
Our photographer George Sweeney was on hand at the Lone Moor Road venue to take these fantastic photographs as supporters cheered on Ruaidhri Higgins’ charges. Recognise anyone?
1. Derry City fans come out in force for Brandywell victory
Derry City chairman Philip O'Doherty with family members at the Brandywell on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
Derry City fans at the Brandywell on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
Candystripe fans at the Brandywell for Friday evening’s game. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
Young fans at the Brandywell for Derry City’s game against Waterford. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney