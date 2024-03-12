Candystripe fans at the Brandywell for Friday evening’s game. Photo: George SweeneyCandystripe fans at the Brandywell for Friday evening’s game. Photo: George Sweeney
37 fabulous Derry City fan pics from Brandywell club's big win over Waterford

Derry City supporters turned out in force for the club’s third league victory on the bounce on Friday night and witnessed Pat Hoban fire in his first hat-trick for the Candy Stripes against Waterford.
By Simon Collins
Published 12th Mar 2024, 11:27 GMT

The Brandywell is becoming a fortress once again with wins over Drogheda United, St Patrick’s Athletic and Waterford getting the home campaign off and running this term and the atmosphere at the ground has been a major factor for the team’s on-field performances.

Our photographer George Sweeney was on hand at the Lone Moor Road venue to take these fantastic photographs as supporters cheered on Ruaidhri Higgins’ charges. Recognise anyone?

Derry City chairman Philip O'Doherty with family members at the Brandywell on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

Derry City fans at the Brandywell on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

Candystripe fans at the Brandywell for Friday evening’s game. Photo: George Sweeney

Young fans at the Brandywell for Derry City’s game against Waterford. Photo: George Sweeney

