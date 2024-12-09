The special event celebrates inclusivity in football and showcases the incredible talents of disability and Down Syndrome teams from Derry, Sligo, Donegal, and Belfast.

The festive tournament also marked an exciting new investment in the Ability Counts project in Derry by Choice Housing. The event was supported by the Department for Communities (DfC) and the NI Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme. The Programme has its origins in the NI Executive Together: Building a United Community Strategy which reflects the Executive’s commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united and shared society. A potential total of £21.7M may be invested in the Rosses Gate shared housing development and associated five-year Good Relations Plan.

The initiative underscored the Celtic Foundation’s commitment to ensuring that football is a sport for everyone, regardless of ability or background.

Through the Ability Counts project, individuals with disabilities are provided with opportunities to develop physical skills, build confidence, and enjoy the camaraderie and joy that football brings. Choice Housing’s support enables the project to expand its impact in Derry, creating more opportunities for people with disabilities to participate in football in a safe and welcoming environment.

The Christmas Ability Counts Tournament was a fun-filled day of sport and community ethos as teams came together to display their skills and teamwork. Participants experienced a supportive atmosphere where their dedication and talent shone as families, friends, and football fans encouraged and cheered on the players.

Donna Marie Henry, Head of Foundation said: "Through our ‘Ability Counts’ projects, Celtic FC Foundation remains deeply committed to supporting neurodiverse children and young people, as well as children with Down syndrome, living in Ireland.

"Ireland holds a special place at the heart of Celtic’s identity, and we are devoted to ensuring the Foundation continues to create meaningful, positive change in the lives of young people across the country."

Sean Thornton, Ability Counts lead in the north west and Donegal, said: "We’re thrilled to stage such a great event, especially as a Christmas celebration bringing together so many fantastic teams. This tournament not only showcased the talents of the participants but also highlighted the vital work Celtic FC Foundation does in supporting and promoting accessibility in football. Events like these wouldn’t be possible without the continued support of those who believe in and contribute to our work."

Michael McDonnell, Group Chief Executive at Choice added: “We are proud to support this event through the Department for Communities (DfC) and the NI Housing Executive’s Housing for All Shared Housing Programme. Our Rosses Gate development demonstrates our commitment to shared housing and inclusive communities. As a social landlord, inclusivity is central to our work, and this event ensures individuals with disabilities can fully participate and benefit from being part of a team.”

If you would like more information on Ability Counts in Ireland, or in Glasgow, please contact [email protected]

Oxford Bulls FC pictured during Sunday's tournament.

Ethan Zoschke, Ben Keenan and Gary Stannett, match officials for Sunday's tournament.

Oxford Bulls FC v Sligo Rovers Firsts in action on Sunday in the Celtic Foundation tournament in Creggan.