Ruaidhri Higgins made reference to that stunning victory over Gothenburg in 2006 after the 2-1 victory on Thursday night took his team a step closer to a third round Conference League tie.

They’ve still got plenty to do against top class opposition in the second leg in Kuopio next week but regardless of the result in Finland, the 2-1 win on Foyleside will live long in the memory for City’s young support. Our photographer GEORGE SWEENEY was on hand to capture plenty of smiling faces. Recognise anyone? Like, tag and share!