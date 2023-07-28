38 wonderful fans photos, action shots and memorable moments from Derry City's sensational win over KuPS
Seventeen years on from one of the most memorable nights in Derry City’s European history, the club’s new generation of supporters got to experience a similar outpouring of joy as the Candy Stripes produced a stunning comeback victory over Finnish side KuPs at Brandywell.
By Simon Collins
Published 28th Jul 2023, 01:14 BST
Ruaidhri Higgins made reference to that stunning victory over Gothenburg in 2006 after the 2-1 victory on Thursday night took his team a step closer to a third round Conference League tie.
They’ve still got plenty to do against top class opposition in the second leg in Kuopio next week but regardless of the result in Finland, the 2-1 win on Foyleside will live long in the memory for City’s young support. Our photographer GEORGE SWEENEY was on hand to capture plenty of smiling faces. Recognise anyone? Like, tag and share!
Page 1 of 10