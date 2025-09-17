More than 9,000 supporters packed into Brandywell Stadium to witness the historic match in which Derry entered the League of Ireland and defeat Home Farm 3-1. The following week they made their maiden trip to Dublin to take on UCD​.

The Derry Journal captured some memorable shots of the travelling band of Derry City supporters who made that memorable trip to the capital – the first of many more to come.

Players, management, board members, staff and members of the infamous Gang of Four all made the journey south where the celebrations were continued at a reception by the Dublin Derry Supporters Club in Parkes Hotel.

Derry City's first match in Dublin 1985 Some of the travelling Derry City fans at the Parkes Hotel in Dublin after the Candy Stripes' first ever game in the Irish capital against UCD in September 1985.

Derry City's first match in Dublin 1985 Members of Dublin Derry City Supporters Club and management and staff pictured at a reception in Parkes Hotel, Dublin after the club's first match in Dublin against UCD in September 1985.

Derry City's first match in Dublin 1985 These Derry City fans were in fine voice after watching their team play its first ever League of Ireland game in Dublin against UCD.

Derry City's first match in Dublin 1985 The Derry City team who played the club's first ever game in Dublin against UCD in September 1985.