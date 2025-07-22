Thousands of participants and spectators filled the streets in what has become a firm favourite on the North West’s sporting and social calendar.

This year’s tournament has broken all previous records, with a staggering 950 team entries and over 20,000 players taking part from across Ireland, the UK, Europe, and North America.

The opening parade featuring hundreds of clubs proudly displaying their colours, began at Ulster University’s Magee campus and travelled via Great James Street to Guildhall Square, where crowds gathered to celebrate the official opening.

The welcoming ceremony was hosted by Derry’s own Mickey Doherty who brought his trademark energy and warmth to the occasion.

Representatives from tournament partners including O’Neills Sportswear, Choice Housing, Derry Credit Union, North West Regional College, and Ulster University were present to show their support and welcome visiting teams to the city.

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Ruairi McHugh and Causeway Cost and Glens Borough Council Mayor Oliver McMullan spoke highly of the tournament’s growing success, stating how important the tournament was to the development of sport in the region as well as how it offered an opportunity for our young people to build connections, form new friendships and showcase their skills and abilities.

Foyle Cup tournament organiser Diolain Ward concluded the proceedings by officially welcoming all teams and supporters to Derry.

He highlighted the tournament’s growing stature, not only as a footballing showcase but as a major contributor to the regional economy.

‘This week brings an estimated £8 million boost to the local area and it’s a massive event for the city, and with an incredible 3,664 games scheduled over six days - averaging 600 matches per day - it’s truly a celebration of youth sport on a global scale.’

The Foyle Cup continues throughout the week at venues across the North West, culminating in finals and presentation ceremonies on Saturday.

Ballymoney Hit Phoenix for Ten!

BALLYMONEY UNITED . . . . . . 10

PHOENIX ATHLETIC . . . . . . . . . .0

Derry side Phoenix Athletic struggled to get out of their own half in the first period of this u-15 group game against a strong Ballymoney United outfit at Templemore.

The Ballymoney side had the ball in the Phoenix nets six times in the first half with goals from Zack Parkhill, a brace from Brajan Jankowski, one from Charlie Patrick followed by Parkhill again in the closing stages of the first half.

Phoenix improved in the second half, keeping the ball better and created some decent chances but it was the Ballymoney side that took their opportunities and further scores saw the score-line rise to ten.

Best for Ballymoney was hattrick winger Zack Parkhill, ably assisted by the tall Jankowski, who both picked up late scores in the second half to add to their personal tallies.

Partick too strong for Ballymena

PARTICK THISTLE . . . .8

BALLYMENA . . . . . . . 0

Ballymena never got out of the traps in this u-14 Foyle Cup group game at Oakland Park on Monday afternoon as they were overcome by a slick-passing and no-nonsense tackling Scottish side.

An early goal in the opening minutes by their striker Andy Konassi when he passed his marker and neatly slotted under the advancing keeper.

Further goals by Ethan McManus and Reece Robinson made it 3-0 at half time and that included missing a penalty well saved by the Ballymena netminder.

The second half saw another three early goals as the Ballymena defence were caught on the left side with Lewis Monroe netting twice.

Best for Partick was hattrick man Ethan McManus and Lewis Monrie with a brace. The team that beats Partick may well go on to lift the trophy as the Scottish side proved very strong all over the park.

Valley Rangers Take Points By Narrowest of Margins

VALLEY RANGERS . . . . . . . . . . . . 1

DUNGANNON UNITED . . . . . . . .0

A tale of two goalkeepers at the Stadium, Templemore on Monday afternoon for an opening group game between Valley Rangers and Dungannon. A closely fought game with both defences on top throughout.

The only goal of the game came 15 minutes in. A long clearance by Rangers’ central defender Robbie Gordon was fumbled by the advancing Dungannon keeper, who let the ball slip underneath his boot.

Minutes later, it was Rangers’ goalkeeper Chestnutt who was the hero diving low to his left to save a penalty.

Despite numerous attacks in the closing minutes by the Dungannon United forwards, Chestnutt was on hand to clear and give his side an opening victory.

Best for Valley was goalkeeper Chestnutt and centre backs Gordon and Campbell. Dungannon were aptly served by forwards Finn McShane and Isaac McDonald.

1 . Monday's Foyle Cup Action Action from Monday's Foyle Cup u-12 group game between Valley Rangers and Dungannon United at Swilly Stadium, Templemore, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

2 . Monday's Foyle Cup Action Action from Monday's Foyle Cup u-12 group game between Valley Rangers and Dungannon United at Swilly Stadium, Templemore, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: JmC Photo Sales

3 . Monday's Foyle Cup Action Partick Thistle players celebrate their opening score against Ballymena United in the u-14 Foyle Cup at Oakland Park, Derry on Monday afternoon. Photo: JmC Photo Sales