With 2023 almost a wrap, it’s time to have a look back at some of the sport that made the headlines over the past 12 months!
From Derry City’s memorable European run to a second successive Ulster Senior Football title for the Oak Leafers, it’s been another great year and, as always, ‘Journal’ photographer George Sweeney has been there to capture all the local action! So, as we head into 2024, here is just a few of George’s sporting images from another great sporting year across Derry and the north west. . .
January 2023: Annagh United’s keeper Ronan Burns is beaten by Cormac Burke’s free kick to boost 'Stute's bid to climb out of the relegation play-off spot. Picture: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney
February 2023: Derry’s Conor Glass gets off a pass under pressure from Meath’s Cillian O’Sullivan during an Allianz League campaign that would end in promotion for the Oak Leafers. Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney
February 2023: Derry City players with the President’s Cup after their victory over Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney
February 2023: Calvin McCallion gets the ball ahead of Ballyclare Comrades’ Bobby Higgins as 'Stute continue their bid to remain the Championship. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney