A section of the large crowd at the official opening of the Foyle Cup at Guildhall on Tuesday.A section of the large crowd at the official opening of the Foyle Cup at Guildhall on Tuesday.
56 spectacular snaps from the official Foyle Cup parade and Tuesday's action

The city was a sea of colour on Tuesday as thousands of young footballers made their way towards Guildhall Square from Ulster University’s Magee campus.
By Simon Collins
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:51 BST

The spectacular parade through the city marked the official start of the 2023 tournament which has a record 600 teams from across the globe taking part this year. Photographers Keith Moore and Jim McCafferty were on hand to capture some fantastic moments at the parade and across the various venues in the north west yesterday.

Phoenix Athletic spot our photographer at the Guildhall.

1. Foyle Cup Parade 2023

Phoenix Athletic spot our photographer at the Guildhall. Photo: JmC

The Foyle Cup Parade 2023 makes its way down Gt. James Street, Derry on Tuesday morning. (Photo: JIm McCafferty Photography)

2. Foyle Cup Parade 2023

The Foyle Cup Parade 2023 makes its way down Gt. James Street, Derry on Tuesday morning. (Photo: JIm McCafferty Photography) Photo: JM

Tahlia Taylor powers through midfield for Surf Select (USA) during their Girls Under-15's match against Mid Ulster Ladies.

3. Foyle Cup Parade 2023

Tahlia Taylor powers through midfield for Surf Select (USA) during their Girls Under-15's match against Mid Ulster Ladies. Photo: KEITH MOORE

Surf Select (USA) Under-15's player Isabella Forrester hurdles this challenge from Mid Ulster Ladies keeper' Yara Lopes.

4. Foyle Cup Parade 2023

Surf Select (USA) Under-15's player Isabella Forrester hurdles this challenge from Mid Ulster Ladies keeper' Yara Lopes. Photo: KEITH MOORE

