56 spectacular snaps from the official Foyle Cup parade and Tuesday's action
The city was a sea of colour on Tuesday as thousands of young footballers made their way towards Guildhall Square from Ulster University’s Magee campus.
By Simon Collins
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:51 BST
The spectacular parade through the city marked the official start of the 2023 tournament which has a record 600 teams from across the globe taking part this year. Photographers Keith Moore and Jim McCafferty were on hand to capture some fantastic moments at the parade and across the various venues in the north west yesterday.
