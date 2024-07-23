Derry City fans at the Brandywell for the game against FCB Magpies on Thursday evening, Photograph: George SweeneyDerry City fans at the Brandywell for the game against FCB Magpies on Thursday evening, Photograph: George Sweeney
63 fantastic Derry City fans photos from a week of highs and lows at Brandywell

By Simon Collins
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 11:41 BST
IT WAS a week of contrasting emotions for Derry City fans at Brandywell as Derry City exited the Uefa Conference League at the first hurdle before a stunning victory in the FAI Cup.

A week can be a long time in football and it certainly was a rollercoaster four days for Candy Stripes supporters who suffered the disappointment of being dumped out of Europe by Bruno’s Magpies on Thursday night.

Fast forward to Sunday and that gloom was quickly lifted and there was renewed hope amongst the fanbase when Ruaidhri Higgins’ side steamrolled past the challenge of holders St Pat’s in the FAI Cup to progress to the third round.

Our photographer GEORGE SWEENEY was at Brandywell on both nights and captured some excellent shots of supporters around the ground.

Recognise anyone? Make sure to tag and share!

Fans at Derry City's FAI Cup game against St Patrick's Athletic in the Brandywell on Sunday evening. Photograph: George Sweeney

1. FAI Cup Tonic for Derry City

Fans at Derry City's FAI Cup game against St Patrick's Athletic in the Brandywell on Sunday evening. Photograph: George Sweeney

Fans at Derry City's FAI Cup game against St Patrick's Athletic in the Brandywell on Sunday evening. Photograph: George Sweeney

2. FAI Cup Tonic for Derry City

Fans at Derry City's FAI Cup game against St Patrick's Athletic in the Brandywell on Sunday evening. Photograph: George Sweeney

Fans at Derry City's FAI Cup game against St Patrick's Athletic in the Brandywell on Sunday evening. Photograph: George Sweeney

3. FAI Cup Tonic for Derry City

Fans at Derry City's FAI Cup game against St Patrick's Athletic in the Brandywell on Sunday evening. Photograph: George Sweeney

Derry City's Jacob Davenport. Photograph: George Sweeney

4. FAI Cup Tonic for Derry City

Derry City's Jacob Davenport. Photograph: George Sweeney

