A week can be a long time in football and it certainly was a rollercoaster four days for Candy Stripes supporters who suffered the disappointment of being dumped out of Europe by Bruno’s Magpies on Thursday night.

Fast forward to Sunday and that gloom was quickly lifted and there was renewed hope amongst the fanbase when Ruaidhri Higgins’ side steamrolled past the challenge of holders St Pat’s in the FAI Cup to progress to the third round.

Our photographer GEORGE SWEENEY was at Brandywell on both nights and captured some excellent shots of supporters around the ground.

Recognise anyone?

