The goals continued to fly in as the 2023 Foyle Cup action continued on Wednesday all across Derry city and the north west.

With the groups heading toward conclusion, the stakes get higher and higher with some fantastic football on show. Photographers Jim McCafferty and Keith Moore were on hand to capture some memorable images from another superb days of youth football.

West Cork Schoolboys 2, Top of the Celtic 0

Both these teams won their two group games and came into this U13 Foyle Cup group decider tied on points with West Cork having a superior goal difference.

The local side found themselves under the cosh in the opening minutes with the Cork team missing three clear-cut opportunities to go in front. And it was the visitors who got the opening goal on the quarter hour. A break down the left side, saw a shot parried out by the Celtic goalkeeper only to fall at the foot of Cork’s Luke O’Neill who blasted home from close range.

Cork missed an opportunity to make it 2-0 minutes later. Ethan O’Donovan beat his marker and shot low past the keeper only for the upright to deny him.

The second half saw the Cork men go further in front. Again, O’Donovan did the damage. He weaved his way past two defenders and blasted past the goalkeeper. Best for Cork Schoolboys were Donal McSweeney at the back and O’Donovan up front. Oisin Leake on the wing for Top of the Hill Celtic was the danger up front but some fine crosses from the right weren’t converted and so the Cork Schoolboys win the group.

Mid Ulster Girls 1, Coleraine FC Girls 0

There was a great advertisement for ladies’ football at Templemore on Wednesday evening as Mid-Ulster narrowly defeated neighbours Coleraine Girls by a single goal in an entertaining match that had everything.

The best early chance fell to Amelia Edwards who broke through the centre before firing her shot wide of the upright. Mid Ulster had most of the early play and were unlucky on a number of occasions with very good combination work between Edwards and winger Katie Rose McNally but the game remained scoreless at half time.

The second period saw Coleraine mount a few attacks on the Ulster goals with the closes, a low shot coming off the upright and going wide. Mid-Ulster’s breakthrough came midway through the second half. Emily McCrory attacking on the right wing, fired in a cross that was met on the volley by the boot of Laura Louise McCrea who fired home from 12 yards.

Both teams had chances in the dying minutes but goalkeepers were on hand to save the day.

All-in-all, a great performance by both teams who were well supported at a sunny Swilly Stadium, Templemore, Derry.

