Derry’s week long festival of youth football came to a thrilling finale on Saturday with the O’Neill’s Foyle Cup once again delivering goals, drama and games of the highest quality.
There was joy and heartache across the cup final with photographers Jim McCafferty and Keith Moore there to capture memories that will last a lifetime for every young player taking part. Have a look at 91 of the defining images from Friday and Saturday’s action . . .
Surf Select (USA) midfielder Eliana Serna pictured in action against the Donegal Women's League team at Wilton Park on Thursday. Photo: KEITH MOORE
Institute FC, winners of the 2023 U15 Foyle Cup. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Eyes on the ball between Don Boscos and Lourdes Celtic (Dublin) at the Brandywell in the 2023 Foyle Cup U16 final. (Photo: Jim McCafferty) Photo: Jim McCafferty
Institute FC, winners of the 2023 U15 Foyle Cup pictured receiving their trophy from Ciara Quigley, O’Neills. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty