Derry City players celebrate after winning the u-14 Foyle Cup at Brandywell on Saturday afternoon, after beating Ards 6-1. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

91 amazing images from 2023 Foyle Cup Finals

Derry’s week long festival of youth football came to a thrilling finale on Saturday with the O’Neill’s Foyle Cup once again delivering goals, drama and games of the highest quality.
By Michael Wilson
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 21:01 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 21:08 BST

There was joy and heartache across the cup final with photographers Jim McCafferty and Keith Moore there to capture memories that will last a lifetime for every young player taking part. Have a look at 91 of the defining images from Friday and Saturday’s action . . .

Surf Select (USA) midfielder Eliana Serna pictured in action against the Donegal Women's League team at Wilton Park on Thursday. Photo: KEITH MOORE

Institute FC, winners of the 2023 U15 Foyle Cup. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Eyes on the ball between Don Boscos and Lourdes Celtic (Dublin) at the Brandywell in the 2023 Foyle Cup U16 final. (Photo: Jim McCafferty) Photo: Jim McCafferty

Institute FC, winners of the 2023 U15 Foyle Cup pictured receiving their trophy from Ciara Quigley, O’Neills. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty

