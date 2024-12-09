Adam O'Reilly says he has unfinished business with Derry City after signing a new two year deal with the Brandywell club. (Photo: Kevin Morrison)

​ADAM O'REILLY reckons he 'owed it' to all associated with Derry City Football Club to commit his future to the Brandywell outfit and claims he's got a 'burning desire' to win silverware after signing a new two-year deal.

The 23 year-old combative midfielder had several offers on the table but said it was an easy decision to return to Foyleside after a conversation with ambitious new City boss Tiernan Lynch.

The Cork man, who first joined the club from Preston North End two years ago, now describes Derry as 'home' and he's excited for a 'new beginning' under the guidance of Lynch.

"I obviously had a bit of time off to think about things and spoke to Tiernan about his and the club's ambitions going forward," said O'Reilly, "I thrive off that ambition, the plan he told me he was going to put in place really got me excited.

"I told him that on the phone but that phone call (with Tiernan) set my mind straight that I wanted to be a Derry City player again."

There were reports of a brief flirtation with Leyton Orient while conversations were had with several other clubs but Derry City CEO Sean Barrett made clear the Mahon native gave an early indication he would be returning to the maiden city.

"There were a few options on the table and I didn't close any doors straight away," stated O'Reilly. "I wanted to speak to everyone just to see what my best path would be. I felt like I made the right decision and the best decision by coming back to Derry.

"As soon as I spoke to Tiernan my mind was set. His plans and ambitions for the club going forward got me really excited."

And O'Reilly insists he felt indebted to the club and the people of Derry to make up for last season's bitter disappointment of missing out on a first league title since 1997 and losing the FAI Cup Final.

"Last season was very disappointing for everyone. Personally, I was absolutely gutted for about two weeks after the Cup final. I owe a lot of people here a cup in my opinion.

"Obviously having been here for two years already, and with the disappointment of what happened in the cup final and the league, I felt I owe the people of Derry and the club itself. I was really frustrated with myself after the cup final. For at least two weeks afterwards I was still thinking about what I could've done differently.

"It was really frustrating but that's a part of football. I feel like there were a lot of frustrating things throughout the season. It wasn't just the cup final or maybe the last two or three games, it was throughout the whole season. We dropped points in silly ways but this is a new beginning and I'm raring to go.

"There's a burning desire to bring a trophy back to this club and that's what I'd like to do. The way Tiernan spoke to me, I think we can bring a trophy back.

"There were conversations (with other clubs)," he admitted. "I think it was an easier decision than I made it out to be. The fresh start here with what was happening with the facilities and that got me excited as well. It's a home. So those plans were a massive thing for me as well.

"The overall thought process behind it was this place is like a home to me now at this stage. The people around the city are very welcoming and that's something that stands out to me the most. That made my decision easier. This club is only going on an upwards direction so I'm excited."

It wasn't just Lynch's blueprint for the club which rubberstamped his decision to stay but also the City manager's vision to improve him as a more rounded midfielder who can add goals to his game.

"When you look at what he did with Larne, that's a massive example in itself," said O'Reilly when asked about his conversation with the new Brandywell boss.

"With the way he spoke to me and told me how he thinks he can improve my game individually. The big thing I wanted to do when I came here was add more goals to my game. That didn't happen last season or the season before that unfortunately," he laughed. "But it's something I really want to knuckle down on and Tiernan said he could help me in that way too.

"But on the footballing side of things as well. I'm a footballer. I'm not just this player who runs around trying to win the ball back and stuff. So I think if we can get the footballing side of things down as well and what he spoke to me about, I think there's exciting times ahead.

"That's something I thrive off of, that ambition I have myself. I want to get better and he said he can facilitate that. If I'm surrounded by the right people and the right group of players it's only going to help me. That's why it was the best decision to come here because I think that's going to be the right thing to do.

"It was a big decision in my career going forward. I know people think I'm still young but in football it feels like I'm not a young pup anymore. I'm 23 now and I'm coming into my prime age and I still feel I have a lot more to give. I try to leave everything on the pitch as much as I can but I still think there's a lot more that I can add to my game that will only help the team as well."

It's hoped O'Reilly's return will signal the start of an influx of signings with goalkeeper Brian Maher and midfielder Will Patching also involved in ongoing talks with Lynch who hasn't given up hope of convincing both to commit their futures to the Candy Stripes.

Whoever comes through the Brandywell gates in the coming weeks, O'Reilly is expecting them to be valuable additions.

"There's a lot of players still here who are excellent players and anyone Tiernan wants to bring in will be a top, top player. When I spoke to him about his ambition, there will be excellent players who will come in and only benefit the team."